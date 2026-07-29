Evil Dead Burn OTT Release Date: Set To Release Digitally Soon( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Evil Dead Burn is probably under too much pressure with so many studio tentpole movies running in theaters. The horror movie is due to arrive on digital platforms very soon. The film is a box-office earner, well past the break-even point worldwide. It will be arriving on the digital platforms, sure, but there is a twist. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Sébastien Vanicek, the latest Evil Dead movie in the rebooted franchise received mixed to positive reviews with a strong 71% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics said, “Sébastien Vanicek spills guts with glory in this latest installment of Evil Dead, featuring the meanest, nastiest, and ickiest chapter that is sure to leave fans with a wickedly satisfying Burn for more.” It is the 6th overall installment in the franchise, comprising both new and old movies.

Evil Dead Burn’s box office performance

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Evil Dead Burn opened with $13.7 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America. The film has completed 18 days in theaters and has raked in $29.7 million so far, with more to come at the domestic box office. Internationally, its collection is $34.2 million, and when combined with the domestic gross, the film’s worldwide collection is $63.9 million.

The film was reportedly made on a $20 million budget, and it has crossed the $50 million break-even mark worldwide. It is the third-highest-grossing installment ever in the entire Evil Dead franchise, including the Sam Raimi movies. Evil Dead Burn has amassed over $19 million in profit on its break-even point.

Box office summary

Domestic – $29.7 million

International – $34.2 million

Worldwide – $63.9 million

According to a report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the latest horror film from Warner Bros. will soon be available on digital platforms for rent and purchase. It includes platforms such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV. The movie will be available on OTT platforms from August 4 onwards, just 25 days after its theatrical release. The official X page of the horror film has also shared the news.

What is the film about?

The story follows a grieving widow who, after the loss of her husband, seeks comfort with her in-laws. But when they begin transforming into Deadites one by one, she realizes the vows she made in life endure even in death as she fights to survive.

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