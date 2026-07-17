Evil Dead Burn North America Box Office: Set To Beat Primate( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Evil Dead Burn is the latest horror film in cinemas, yet it is overshadowed by Obsession as well. The movie is tiptoeing towards conquering other horror releases of the year. The movie is edging closer to beating Primate’s box office collection in North America. It will also cross a key mark at the North American box office by beating this natural horror. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Evil Dead movie is having an underwhelming run at the box office amid too many big-budget trending films. It has collected just $1.2 million on its first Wednesday, dropping 33.8% from its first discounted Tuesday. It is slightly below Evil Dead Rise’s $1.7 million first Wednesday gross. The film could fall below the $1 million mark in its first week only. In six days, the movie’s domestic total has hit $18.1 million.

Edges closer to beating Primate at the North American box office

Johannes Roberts directed primate and it was released in January. The movie received positive reviews from the critics. According to Box Office Mojo, the film collected $25.6 million at the box office in North America in its theatrical run. Evil Dead Burn is edging closer to the domestic haul of natural horror. It is less than $10 million away from beating Primate and climbing the domestic rankings of this year’s biggest horrors.

More about Evil Dead Burn

The movie stands at the $29.5 million cume at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Primate ended its global run with a $39.1 million collection. Evil Dead Burn is about $10 million short of Primate’s worldwide haul. It will be a significant achievement for the latest Evil Dead movie.

The story follows a grieving widow who seeks refuge with her late husband’s family, only to find them transforming into terrifying Deadites one by one. As the evil spreads, she realizes the vows she made in life may be the only thing keeping her alive—even in death. Evil Dead Burn was released in the theaters on July 10.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Worldwide Box Office: Can It Beat Michael’s $1 Billion+ Run To Achieve A Significant Feat?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News