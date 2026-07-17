Minions & Monsters North America Box Office: 3rd Wednesday Update( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Minions & Monsters continues to suffer at the box office in North America and worldwide. It is scoring the lowest dailies in both the franchises – Despicable Me and Minions. Minions 3 is set to become the only movie in the entire franchise to end its run below this major milestone at the North American box office, which means it will be the lowest-grossing film in the Despicable Me and Minions franchises. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

Minions 3 scored the second-lowest 3rd Wednesday ever for the Minions and Despicable Me franchises. The movie collected $3.2 million on its third Wednesday at the North American box office. It declined by 46.1% from last Wednesday, facing the other two biggies. It is only more than Despicable Me 4’s $2.8 million 3rd Wednesday gross. The film hit the $119.5 million cume at the domestic box office.

Set to become the first Minions movie to end below the $200 million milestone domestically

According to reports, Minions & Monsters is tracking to earn between $160 million and $180 million at the North American box office. It will thus become the lowest-grossing Minions movie at the North American box office. It will be lower than Despicable Me’s $251.6 million domestic lifetime.

Check out the domestic totals of the films featuring the Minions

Minions: The Rise of Gru – $370.5 million Despicable Me 2 – $368.06 million Despicable Me 4 – $361.0 million Minions – $336.04 million Despicable Me 3 – $264.6 million Despicable Me – $251.6 million Minions & Monsters – $119.5 million

More about the movie

Minions & Monsters is also expected to end its run at the worldwide box office as the lowest-grossing movie in both franchises. It has hit the $291.7 million at the worldwide box office and will cross $300 million this weekend. Luckily for the film, it has crossed the break-even target at the worldwide box office.

Box office summary

Domestic – $119.5 million

International – $172.1 million

Worldwide – $291.7 million

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