The Odyssey India Box Office: Sells Over 140K Tickets At National Cinema Chains( Photo Credit – Universal Pictures)

The D-day is here for Christopher Nolan fans as the much-talked-about The Odyssey has finally arrived in theaters. Being the first feature film to be shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film cameras, excitement among movie buffs is clearly visible, which has resulted in urgency in the advance booking stage. As expected, pre-sales are majorly driven by national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), where it has sold over 140K tickets. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The latest epic action fantasy film has opened to highly positive reviews across the board, pushing the hype to a much higher level. Due to such initial reviews and reactions, the pace of the advance booking increased significantly in the last 48 hours. The response has been the best among all Hollywood releases of 2026, and in terms of all-time highs, the film has recorded the 11th highest pre-sales ever.

The Odyssey registers the 11th highest pre-sales for a Hollywood film at national cinema chains

It has been learned that The Odyssey has wrapped up its advance booking on a high note. According to the final update, the film sold 142K tickets at national cinema chains across India. The number is huge and is the 11th highest pre-sales of all time for a Hollywood film. It surpassed Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (125K) to claim the 13th spot.

Take a look at the top pre-sales (tickets sold) of Hollywood at national cinema chains in India:

1. Avengers: Endgame – 975K

2. Spider-Man: No Way Home – 550K

3. Avengers: Infinity War – 492K

4. Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness – 400K

5. Avatar: The Way Of Water – 325K

6. Deadpool And Wolverine – 230K

7. The Conjuring: Last Rites – 227K

8. Thor: Love And Thunder – 225K

9. Oppenheimer – 200K

10. Avatar: Fire And Ash – 165K

10. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 165K

10. Captain Marvel – 165K

11. The Odyssey – 142K

12. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 125K

12. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 125K

Set to record Hollywood’s biggest opening of 2026 in India

Given the buzz and the advance-booking response, The Odyssey is all set to register Hollywood’s biggest opening of 2026 at the Indian box office by a big margin. As of now, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (5.5 crore) holds the top spot, and the Christopher Nolan directorial will clear it by a big difference, targeting a start of 15-18 crore net or even higher.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top 5 openers of 2026 in India (net):

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 5.5 crore Michael – 5.4 crore Evil Dead Burn – 3.24 crore Disclosure Day – 1.8 crore Obsession – 1.75 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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