Nagabandham Box Office Collection Day 13: It’s A Disaster! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure, starring Virat Karrna and Nabha Natesh, has turned out to be a huge failure at the Indian box office. What started as a fair-enough opening weekend has completely fizzled out over the second week, and the numbers now confirm that the film has no realistic path to recovering its massive budget. Mounted on a huge budget, it has already locked its disappointing verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 13!

How much did Nagabandham earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

The Telugu mythological fantasy film earned just 78 lakh net on day 13, its second Wednesday, as per Sacnilk. Overall, the film has earned 20.33 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days, which equals 23.98 crore gross. Considering the slow pace, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 30 crore net.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.77 crore

Day 8 – 82 lakh

Day 9 – 90 lakh

Day 10 – 93 lakh

Day 11 – 83 lakh

Day 12 – 30 lakh

Day 13 – 78 lakh

Total – 20.33 crore

Flop verdict locked!

Nagabandham was reportedly made on a budget of 100 crore. Against this cost, the film has earned only 20.33 crore net at the Indian box office in 13 days, recovering just 20.33% of its budget. The deficit stands at a massive 79.67 crore, which equals 79.67%. Considering the film’s slow pace and the sharp decline through the second week, there is no realistic path left to recovery. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has locked its verdict as a flop at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 100 crore

India net collection – 20.33 crore

Recovery – 20.33%

Deficit – 79.67 crore

Deficit% – 79.67%

Verdict – Flop

More about the film

Nagabandham – The Secret Treasure is directed by Abhishek Nama and produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Annapureddy. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jagapati Babu, Murli Sharma, Ramachandra Raju, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Rishabh Sawhney. It was released in theaters on July 3, 2026.

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