Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 27 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has achieved some notable milestones at the worldwide box office. It is the first Tollywood film to cross the 100 crore mark. BV Nandini Reddy’s directorial will now wrap as the 4th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 globally. Scroll below for the day 27 update!

How much has Maa Inti Bangaaram earned worldwide?

According to estimates, Maa Inti Bangaaram has collected 100.40 crore gross worldwide in 27 days. This includes 61.74 crore net, which converts to 72.85 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 27.55 crore gross comes from international markets.

The female-led action comedy drama is a big win for Telugu cinema. The last highest-grossing film in the genre was Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi (86.92 crore). But new benchmarks have been set following its highly positive worldwide reception.

Beats Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Maa Inti Bangaaram had recently surpassed the global lifetime of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which earned 97.25 crore gross worldwide. It now ranks as the 4th highest Tollywood grosser of 2026. Surpassing The Raja Saab will be out of reach, so Samantha’s film will conclude at the 4th spot.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 worldwide:

Peddi – 335.03 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 300.79 crore The Raja Saab – 206.57 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 100.40 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 97.25 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 83.85 crore Dacoit – 56.88 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 38.74 crore Nagabandhan – 24.84 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 22.48 crore

Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 27

Budget: 30 crore

India net: 61.74 crore

ROI: 105.8%

India gross: 72.85 crore

Overseas gross: 27.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 100.40 crore

Verdict: Hit

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