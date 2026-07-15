Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal 4 refuses to slow down at the box office. The adventure comedy starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and others has now surpassed O’Romeo. With a good discounted Tuesday, it has become the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Lands in the vicinity of 10 crore on the first Tuesday

Dhamaal 4 held its fort very well on the first Monday. The official figures are out, and it added 9.90 crore more to the kitty on day 5. It made the most of the discounted Tuesday, landing in the vicinity of 10 crore.

The cumulative total in India now stands at 86.02 crore net. The gross collection converts to 101.5 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 15.50 crore

Day 2: 23.31 crore

Day 3: 28.40 crore

Day 4: 8.91 crore

Day 5: 9.90 crore

Total: 86.02 crore

Now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026

The streak of success continues for Ajay Devgn and the gang. Dhamaal 4 has left behind the domestic collection of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo (83.35 crore). It is now the 6th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It will soon also surpass Cocktail 2, with its entry into the 100 crore club.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 134.7 crore Cocktail 2: 104.22 crore Dhamaal 4: 86.02 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 62.61 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 5 Summary

India net: 86.02 crore

India gross: 101.5 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

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