Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 19 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome To The Jungle has slowed down, but it still has a few milestones to unlock in its lifetime. Indra Kumar’s action-adventure comedy is now inches away from beating Sky Force and becoming Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the day 19 report!

36% jump on discounted Tuesday

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle amassed 75 lakh on day 19. It witnessed a 36% growth on the third discounted Tuesday, which is fair considering competition from Dhamaal 4. But the daily collection has now dropped below the one crore mark, and it is in the last leg of its theatrical journey.

The net box office collection in India stands at 134.7 crore net. It is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. But with its strong current pace, Dhamaal 4 may soon surpass it.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Day 15: 1 crore

Day 16: 1.6 crore

Day 17: 1.9 crore

Day 18: 55 lakh

Day 19: 75 lakh

Total: 134.7 crore

Set to surpass Sky Force

Welcome To The Jungle will beat Sky Force today, which collected 134.93 crore net in its domestic lifetime. With that, it will emerge as the 5th highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar in the post-COVID era. However, surpassing OMG 2 will not be possible.

Below are Akshay Kumar’s post-COVID grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore OMG 2: 150 crore Sky Force: 134.93 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 134.7 crore Jolly LLB 3: 117.6 crore Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj: 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 19 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 134.7 crore

ROI: 7.76%

India gross: 158.94 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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