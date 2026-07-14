Welcome To The Jungle is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey. The daily collection dropped way below the 1 crore mark on the third Monday. But the action adventure comedy has entered Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 18 report!
45% drop on the third Monday
The arrival of Dhamaal 4 has impacted all other releases, including Ahmed Khan’s directorial. According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle earned 55 lakh on day 18. It saw a 45% drop from last Friday of 1 crore. The cumulative total in India stands at 133.95 crore net.
Suniel Shetty co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 125 crore. It is a plus affair with returns of 8.95 crore in 18 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 7.16%.
Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 95.21 crore
- Week 2: 33.69 crore
- Day 15: 1 crore
- Day 16: 1.6 crore
- Day 17: 1.9 crore
- Day 18: 55 lakh
Total: 133.95 crore
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Dethrones Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
The much-awaited moment is here! Welcome To The Jungle has finally crossed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. It stands at the bottom spot and will likely conclude its journey there.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers in India (net):
- 2.0 – 407.05 crore
- Housefull 4 – 206 crore
- Good Newwz – 201.14 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- Kesari – 153 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 133.95 crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 18 Summary
- Budget: 125 crore
- India net: 133.95 crore
- ROI: 7.16%
- India gross: 158.06 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.
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