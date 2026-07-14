Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 18 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Welcome To The Jungle is now in the last leg of its theatrical journey. The daily collection dropped way below the 1 crore mark on the third Monday. But the action adventure comedy has entered Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films of all time in India. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

45% drop on the third Monday

The arrival of Dhamaal 4 has impacted all other releases, including Ahmed Khan’s directorial. According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle earned 55 lakh on day 18. It saw a 45% drop from last Friday of 1 crore. The cumulative total in India stands at 133.95 crore net.

Suniel Shetty co-starrer is made on a reported budget of 125 crore. It is a plus affair with returns of 8.95 crore in 18 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 7.16%.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Day 15: 1 crore

Day 16: 1.6 crore

Day 17: 1.9 crore

Day 18: 55 lakh

Total: 133.95 crore

Dethrones Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

The much-awaited moment is here! Welcome To The Jungle has finally crossed Toilet: Ek Prem Katha to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. It stands at the bottom spot and will likely conclude its journey there.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 grossers in India (net):

2.0 – 407.05 crore Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Bhooth Bangla – 199.23 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 133.95 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 133.95 crore

ROI: 7.16%

India gross: 158.06 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 11: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari’s Biggie Ranks 6th Among YRF’s Post-COVID Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News