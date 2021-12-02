Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty‘s first-ever collaboration with Sooryavanshi has done wonders at the box office. Despite being in the 4th week, the film is minting some numbers and increasing its grand total. Let’s see what the update on its worldwide collection says!

In India, the film has already done way beyond expectations. It released during testing times and ended the gloomy phase at the box office. It’s in the nervous 190s in India. Globally, the film has earned a hefty amount so far.

As per the last official update, Sooryavanshi did a business of 190.37 crores. Speaking of gross India collection, it stands at 224.63 crores. In overseas, the film has made 60 crores. The overall total stands at 284.63 crores. In a meantime, it’s just an inch away from chasing the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s own Mission Mangal (287.18 crores) and Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (287.71 crores). It will be also beating Housefull 4’s 291.08 crores in the next few days.

Meanwhile, recently Akshay Kumar shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face. The duo graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Sooryavanshi.

Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: “While shooting with Akshay pajji in ‘Sooryavanshi’ you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?” Katrina replied to this, saying: “There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go.” Akshay continued: “It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality.”

