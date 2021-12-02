Vir Das was in the news recently due to his controversial ‘Two Indias’ monologue. Now, his one more video is making noise over the internet. It’s about Shah Rukh Khan. This time it’s nothing controversial, but Das pouring out some good words for King Khan!

Due to the Aryan Khan case, no one from Bollywood is speaking out loud about Shah Rukh. However, Das’ viral video is winning over the internet and receiving all the love from SRK fans for showering his praises on King Khan. Below is all you need to know.

Vir Das’ short clip from his appearance on the ‘On Whitney Cummings’ Good For You’ podcast is going viral. When the host asks Das about Shah Rukh Khan, he says, “That’s the biggest star in the world.. in terms of everything. In terms of fan base, reach anything. Every Sunday he will have 10,000 people waiting outside his house. He’s also just like a romantic leading man. Nobody romances a woman like SRK romances a woman .. is something that you will find people saying.”

Vir Das further shared an interesting story where he revealed how Shah Rukh Khan used to perform his own version of jokers during an award show. Das used to write jokes for the stars back then.

“Our version of the Oscars..I used to write jokes for that and he used to host it. You would be up in his house just pitching jokes to the guy and he would never listen to you. He would go and do his version of the joke and it would always be better. Nobody’s ever done that. I have always written jokes for people and they have gone and done their own version. It sucks. But this guy would go on and do the joke and it would be better. He’s that good. He’s that smart,” the star stand-up comedian added.

Well, we really know how smart Shah Rukh Khan is!

Watch the video:

