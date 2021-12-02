Kamaal R Khan comes up with the most bizarre tweets. His latest take is on Ranveer Singh starrer 83. KRK has made comments on Deepika Padukone and says she looks like former Pakistani cricketer Rameez Raja. Scroll below for all the details!

Advertisement

As most know, Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s directorial. DP, on the other hand, will be seen portraying the character of his wife, Romi Bhatia. The trailer was recently released and opened up to a great response from the audience.

Advertisement

However, KRK has a whole different opinion. The self-proclaimed critic took to his Twitter to share a still of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from the film. He captioned the picture, “Kapil Dev and Rameez Raja are looking good in this photo!”

Yea, you read that right! KRK literally compared Deepika Padukone to the looks of Rameez Raja. Netizens took to the comment section and shared mixed response to his tweet.

A user said, “One minute Before KRK……..what you Done”

One minute Before KRK……..what you Done😂😂😂😂😂😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/uEYO6egg46 — Mahesh Ashtekar (@MaheshAshtekar4) December 2, 2021

“Dp after seeing this:)” another wrote.

A netizen tweeted, “Matlab saamne wale ki maar bhi lo..phir usay ghar tak bhi chhod ke aao…bade zalim ho miya…”

Matlab saamne wale ki maar bhi lo..phir usay ghar tak bhi chhod ke aao…bade zalim ho miya…😂😂 — Rohan Sabharwal (@Youhu_Tarazu) December 1, 2021

“Hey Bhagvaan Krk Ab 83 ki bhi Ache Se Lega … Tharki Maanus ..hehehe,” another wrote.

😂 Hey Bhagvaan Krk Ab 83 ki bhi Ache Se Lega … Tharki Maanus ..hehehe — Shrivastav rahul (@Shrivastavrah12) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, 83 is a biographical film based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film witnesses Deepika Padukone not only in a pivotal role, but she is also a producer on the project.

It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu amongst others.

83 is scheduled for a release on 24 December 2021. The promotions are currently in full swing!

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi On His Acting Career: “Success Does Not Last Nor Does Failure”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube