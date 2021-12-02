Antim starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan has maintained a super steady momentum. The film is showing minor drops and putting up a good show during weekdays. Below is all you need to know about the day 6 numbers.

Advertisement

The film stars Aayush Sharma in a lead role, playing a role of a gangster Rahul Patil. Salman, on the other hand, plays the character of police inspector Rajveer Singh. It’s amongst the most praised Bollywood films in recent times, and the effect of the same is seen in its theatrical run.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Antim has earned in the range of 2.30-2.60 crores on day 6. It’s really a good hold considering day 5’s 2.90 crores. The Indian box office collection now stands at 27.05-27.35 crores. The film will end its first week just below the mark of 30 crores.

It will be interesting to see how Antim fares from tomorrow onwards as it will be facing competition from Tadap. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film marks the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and also stars Tara Sutaria. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, which is why the film has managed to create good visibility among people and secured a good screen count. The film’s music, to some extent, has created a good hype.

Aayush Sharma led crime drama has been working well in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai. Tadap is sure to affect the film by drawing a younger audience.

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars Mahima Makwana, Sachin Khedekar, Upendra Limaye, Sayaji Shinde, Sharad Ponkshe and others in key roles.

Must Read: From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif – B-Town Beauties Painting The Town With ‘Rang Saari Gulabi’ In Their ‘Pinktastic’ Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube