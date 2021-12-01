Earlier today, we reported how Gajraj Rao has given a subtle nod to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. There have been multiple reports doing the rounds on social media which are talking about the rules laid for the guests who will be attending their big fat Indian wedding. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the wedding is turning into a nightmare for the guests. Scroll below to read how.

The VicKat wedding is reportedly happening in Sawai Madhopur’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’ from 7th to 9th December.

However, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have not confirmed their wedding despite multiple wedding reports. A source close to Bollywood Life has revealed how the VicKat wedding is turning into a nightmare for the guests with so many rules to abide by.

The source close to the publication said, “I don’t know if it is their team that is hyperventilating about it all of it is the couple themselves who are getting a little too private with their wedding. Each new day brings a brand new condition that makes you fit to attend the wedding. It is a wedding for God’s sake, not a State secret that needs so much guarding.”

The source also revealed how guests feel that the demands by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to attend their wedding are downright offensive and insulting. “If you cannot trust your guests enough, and what them to abide by this and that, why even invite them?” the source concluded.

Reportedly, VicKat has laid strict rules at their wedding including not taking pictures and videos of the venue, usage of mobile phones are prohibited. None of the guests can share the details of the wedding venue, couple and their attendance without the prior approval of the couple’s teams.

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding turning into a bizarre nightmare for their wedding guests? Tell us in the space below.

