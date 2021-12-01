Bollywood lovers desperately want to know if Vicky Kaushal is really tying the knot. Rumours are rife that the Uri actor is all set to get married to his love lady Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan. Wedding preparations are reportedly ongoing in full swing but the couple is trying their best to keep it under the wraps. But is the cat finally out of the bag because of Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao? Scroll below for all the details.

It was just recently when Vicky’s cousin sister Dr Upasana refuted the rumours of their marriage. She mentioned that she spoke to the actor recently and no such plan is on the cards. However, strong reports suggest that wedding locations have already been booked in Rajasthan.

Amidst it all, Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram story and reacted to the wedding rumours. He responded to the news that phones will not be allowed during Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding. “Selfie nahi lene dega, to mai nahi aa raha byah main…” read the caption on his story.

Vicky Kaushal and Gajraj Rao have worked together in Love Per Square Foot. So we’re sure the actor must have invited the veteran star.

Meanwhile, a lot of rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the wedding. Vicky and Katrina have ordered a strict no-phone policy at the festivities. Just not that, it is also being said that the couple is making their co-stars and the guests sign NDAs.

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma are some of the celebrities that are a part of the guest list. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan may make an appearance too!

