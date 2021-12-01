Aayush Sharma is in the headlines for many reasons. The release of Antim, also starring Salman Khan opposite him, is the biggest reason and of course the fact about how candid he has been during the promotions. The actor started out his career in Bollywood with Love Yatri, which did make him the household name. With his latest release, he tries to break his ‘chocolate boy’ image and show the world his range.

Aayush joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat to talk about Antim and his career. While he expressed his wish to find more work outside the SKF umbrella, he also spoke about how it is not easy for him to get it. While on that, the actor also spoke about the part he earnestly wants to play and one of them also includes James Bond. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In our exclusive conversation, when we asked Aayush Sharma if getting work for him is easy or tough, he said, “I wouldn’t say that it is very easy for me to find work. Many a times there is certain kind of reservation. Many a time I also think I have not done something credible enough for people to actually look out for me.”

Aayush Sharma added, “I believe that actors do present something on-screen many reservations go away, because when you have performed something and a director looks at you performance and says I want this actor to play this part. Then there is no reservation. So I believe it is upon myself and I am hoping that Antim changes that.”

Further, we quizzed him about his dream role and he said, “Everything. I want to be James Bond, why not?” When as which version, a desi one or the Hollywood, Aayush Sharma added, “any version you take me I will be very happy. I am watching a TV show called See, when I see Jason Momoa’s character, I want to be that, when I watch Ted Lasso, I want to be that. I wish to be anything that I like. I wish I could have done this part, I wish I could get something like that.”

When asked if he would love to play any part of Salman Khan’s, Aayush Sharma was quick to say, “ Tere Naam. I would love to do Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai.”

