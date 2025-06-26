Margot Robbie, who debuted in the film industry in 2008, slowly made her name in Hollywood as one of the most sought-after actresses. Before making a breakthrough with her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, she had worked in various projects and built her career with much determination. Over time, she honed her acting skills, which led her to become among the top tier of actors.

Robbie is now a producer, and her last film, Barbie, made waves not only at the box office but also among the viewers. She has earned a lot of accolades for her performances, but do you know how much she received as a paycheck for her role in The Wolf of Wall Street, which boosted her career so much? Scroll ahead to know all the details.

How Much Was Margot Robbie Paid For The Wolf Of Wall Street?

In Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot played Naomi Lapaglia, the love interest of Jordan Belfort (portrayed by none other than Leonardo DiCaprio). And while Robbie wasn’t a big shot at that time, she did build an impressive resume before getting roped in for the role in the movie. Despite that, she had received only a fraction of the sum that Leo got as his paycheck.

Even though the Barbie actress won the Empire Award for Best Newcomer, she was only paid $347K as per The Things. But the actress never complained. She didn’t know that people could make a living out of acting until it happened to her. The Australian native once told in an interview with IndieWire in 2014, “Yes, well, when I was planning my move to America, I was living in Melbourne working on Neighbours. I worked on the show for three years, and it was probably a couple of months into it when I decided. Up until then, I had no idea that you could even do acting as a career, or that people could make a living out of it.”

She further added in the same conversation, “It was just kind of like this fairy tale sort of life, so once I met people who were doing that as a career and could actually live off it, I started thinking, ‘Okay, what’s the next step?’ America’s really the furthest you could go, because there’s really a limited industry in Australia.”

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie earned over $390 million at the worldwide box office. While Robbie was paid such an amount, Leonardo DiCaprio had initially closed the role for $25 million, but that rate included his producer fee as well. However, when the production went over the budget, he had lowered his paycheck and finally took $10 million home, as per Parade. For those who don’t know, Jonah Mill, who played Donnie Azoff, earned $60K.

After The Wolf of Wall Street, many career opportunities opened up for Margot Robbie, and she started to see a steep increase in her salary.

