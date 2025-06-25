Before she was rolling in Grammys and luxury, Cardi B was stuck behind Amish Market’s counter in Manhattan, counting coins and waiting for life to throw her a bone. Back then, the artist wasn’t a music icon, nor was she a viral queen.

“No matter how many hours I put in work, I never made $300 a week,” she told Howard Stern back in a 2018 interview. She was just Belcalis from the Bronx, barely making rent and crashing at her ex’s mom’s house. That all changed with one bold suggestion from her then-boss. Exactly, it was her Turkish manager.

Stripping Saved Cardi B From Bronx Struggles

One day, Cardi B’s supervisor looked at her and straight-up said, “You have a nice body. I’m telling you, you should just work across the street.” With this, he meant, where the local strip clubs were. And that random remark shifted the American rapper’s whole future.

Cardi was skeptical at first. She didn’t know what went on in those places, and she’d been raised hearing that it was shady and dangerous. She had no clue if dancing meant more than just dancing. But desperation talks louder than fear.

Obviously, the first night jitters were real for her. And stripping didn’t feel like a charm right away. “I was really scared because I don’t know the type of things that go down in there,” Cardi said. “Everybody just down-shamed stripping a lot… do you have to do any sexual activities?” The judgment hit hard, but the bills weren’t going to wait.

Cardi B’s Shame Paid Her in Stacks

Even after getting the gig, Cardi B didn’t strut with confidence from day one. Her guilt clung to her like glitter after a club night.

“I was ashamed that I was dancing naked… I used to cry after work, because all I used to think is, ‘I could only imagine how embarrassed my parents will be,’” she shared.

But guilt doesn’t last when the cash keeps climbing. “I made $500 today,” she said. Then it turned into $2,000. At some point, tears got traded in for tips.

Of course, her parents didn’t know the truth. They thought she was living the nanny life. “I told my parents that I was babysitting some really rich white folks’ kids,” she said.

The hustle was concealed, but it helped her persist. And though she doesn’t push others to follow that path, she never pretends it was a mistake. “I don’t tell girls to go do it, but I’m not even gonna front—it really saved me.” So we can say, sometimes the most unexpected advice leads to unexpected things in a way we have never imagined.

