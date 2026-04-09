Offset is a popular rapper, songwriter, and a former member of the hip-hop group Migos, which was discontinued in 2022. While his music career has kept him in the spotlight, his personal life has also drawn massive attention over the years. He was married to Cardi B from 2017 to 2023, and their relationship often made headlines.

Here’s a closer look at how their relationship began and how it unfolded over time.

Offset & Cardi B First Meet

Offset and Cardi B met at an industry party event in 2016 in New York. As per Harper’s Bazaar, Cardi said, “He was very consistent. He really wanted to talk to me.” The two eventually started talking and worked on a song together called Lick. Around that time, Cardi thought that Offset was only interested in a sexual relationship.

First Date & Dating Rumors Begin

On February 2 in the same year, Cardi B went live on Instagram, with Offset also appearing, as they attended Super Bowl LI. The rapper later confirmed that this was their first date. On Valentine’s Day, Cardi B shared a picture of him on Instagram, but the duo continued to play it as if they were only friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

Fans had also noticed Offset leaving a romantic couple emoji in the comments section. Their music video, called Lick, was eventually released in May 2017. By the next month, rumors of them being in a relationship began circulating. In an interview, Cardi B said, “It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder, and I see how good things are going for them and how popular it is to be number one. And I’m like, I want that. A lot of people just see their jewelry and their money, but I don’t think a lot of people see how hard they work for that shit every single day.”

Public Proposal On Stage

At the Powerhouse concert, Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage, and she said yes. Fans eventually found out that the couple had already tied the knot. The area was packed with audiences who were surprised to see the proposal. The rapper reportedly gave a 20-carat diamond ring to Cardi B.

Cheating Allegations & Early Split Rumors

Things started going downhill for the couple in 2018. Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi B. He was found cheating with someone and even videotaped the act. Cardi shared a series of now-deleted tweets on this issue. The two stayed together despite the cheating rumors.

In April of the same year, Cardi B revealed that the couple is expecting their first child. She later announced that the duo had broken up in December 2018.

Ongoing Issues, Reconciliation & Final Split

Offset cheated on her with a model named Summer Bunni. Around the same year, Cardi attacked two bartenders and accused them of having a fling with Offset. In 2019, the duo continued to work together amid all the issues. They released a song called Clout. Their second child was born in 2021.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset, Page Six reports. pic.twitter.com/DywXGdyVM2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2024

Cardi B eventually filed for divorce on August 1, 2024. She also announced her third pregnancy and Offset’s sixth child. Offset went on an Instagram Live to reveal that she cheated on him while she was pregnant. The love story between Offset and Cardi B almost reads like a fairy tale. It started out on a lovely note, with the duo giving couple goals to everyone with their moves. However, things slowly went downhill, and it ended on a not-so-pleasant note.

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