Rapper and songwriter Offset was recently shot near a casino in Hollywood, Florida. On April 6, the rapper was injured in a shootout in the valet area of Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was labeled as “stable.” Another rapper, Lil Tjay, was arrested the same night in connection with the case, while one more person was detained but not charged.

With his name back in the headlines, it also brings attention to his past. Over the years, Offset has had several run-ins with the law, ranging from early arrests to more serious allegations. Here’s a quick look at the major legal issues linked to him over time.

1. Early Burglary Case

Even before Offset became a globally renowned rapper, he had already faced legal trouble. Rolling Stone reports that in 2013, he was jailed for violating his probation for theft and burglary. This was possibly one of his earliest legal cases.

2. Marijuana Possession & 2015 Arrest

In 2015, Offset was a part of the musical trio Migos along with Takeoff and Quavo. He was arrested in the middle of a concert along with the other two. Offset was charged with the possession of marijuana, narcotics, and a firearm. He was denied a bond by the authorities. He was also charged with battery while being in custody for attacking another inmate. Offset was eventually released after eight months. He had accepted an Alford plea deal, which meant several charges were dropped in exchange for his plea of guilty to inciting a riot. The rapper also paid a fine and served five years of probation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TakeOff🚀 (@yrntakeoff)

3. Weapon Incident Near Political Rally

On October 24, 2020, Offset was carrying a concealed firearm near a spot where Donald Trump was going to attend a rally. He was detained by the local police but was released shortly afterward, as per ET. In 2016 and 2019, he was also arrested for driving with a suspended license and for possession of firearms and drugs, respectively.

4. Assault Lawsuit

In 2025, a security guard named Jim Sanchez filed a civil lawsuit against the rapper, as per News18. He was accused of assault and emotional distress by Sanchez. The latter said that the two had an altercation at a cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. Offset’s legal team said that he acted in self-defense and accused Sanchez of acting aggressively during the ordeal.

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5. Dispute With Influencer Celina Powell

In January 2026, influencer Celina Powell alleged that Offset owed more than $15,000. As per TMZ, she also claimed that the rapper had threatened her over the money dispute. A few years ago, she had also claimed to be pregnant with Offset’s child, but this was denied by both Offset and Cardi B.

Offset threatens to get Celina Powell jumped after he refused to pay the $15K he owes. This man is truly a danger and needs serious help. pic.twitter.com/dCoXkU1p9Q — ໊ (@BardisMedia) January 9, 2026

Besides these events, Takeoff has also had issues with his former wife, Cardi B. The latter had earlier accused him of cheating on her. Both of them officially split, and their divorce proceedings are underway.

It’s enough to say that Offset has lived a very controversial life, with several ups and downs. His multiple legal issues have been extensively covered by the media. However, they have not hampered his professional career, and he remains a successful personality in the music industry.

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