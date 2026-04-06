Kanye West, aka Ye, is once again in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several sponsors have pulled out of London’s Wireless Festival because he was supposed to headline it. This includes brands like Pepsi and Diageo, which have withdrawn their support. Even the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed the festival and stated that it was “deeply concerning” that Ye was supposed to headline the three-day event, as per BBC. It is planned to take place as part of the R&B festival in North London in the month of July.

All of this stems from West’s history of controversial antisemitic statements and actions. Ye formally apologized in January 2026 with a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal. He attributed his bipolar type 1 diagnosis to affecting his judgment. So let’s take a look at five such instances that led to him receiving a lot of heat.

1. Praising Adolf Hitler

In a December 2022 interview with Alex Jones, Kanye West ended up praising Adolf Hitler. As per Le Monde, the rapper also said that he loves Nazis. His words were, “I see good things about Hitler. I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.”

Ye also said, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. This comment drew a lot of backlash at that time.” In 2025, he once again went on a rant and tweeted, “I love Hitler.”

American musician Kanye West goes on a bizarre X rant, stating he is a Nazi who loves Hitler, accusing claiming Elon Musk of “stealing his Nazi swag,” among other anti-Semitic and racist comments, he also professed his love for China. At the time of publication, his account had… pic.twitter.com/uZ0NYoy6o8 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 7, 2025

2. Justifying slavery

Back in 2018, the Gold Digger crooner appeared on TMZ Live, where he said that slavery “sounds like a choice.” As per BBC, Ye said, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years..400 years? That sounds like a choice. We’re mentally imprisoned.” It is documented that Black people from the African continent were brought to the US in the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries. They were then sold as slaves to bidders. Later, West took to social media to say that his comments were misinterpreted.

What @kanyewest is doing and saying right now on @TMZLive is so wild, @HarveyLevinTMZ put his cup down. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 1, 2018

3. Anti-semitic remark

The year 2022 saw Kanye West go on a tirade of antisemitic remarks. One of his tweets, which he deleted later on, read: “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on jewish people.” Both Twitter (now X) and Instagram blocked him from the platforms around the same time. Elon Musk removed the blocks once he took over the company.

“I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people” — Kanye “widely criticized as antisemitic” — NYT

“widely deemed antisemitic” — AP

“a purported antisemitic tweet” — WSJ Our media continues to fail all of us. pic.twitter.com/XG60RzIRaY — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) October 10, 2022

4. Interrupting Taylor Swift

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift won the Best Female Video award for ‘You Belong With Me.’ While she was saying her acceptance speech, Ye went on stage and interrupted her. As per Vice, he said that Beyoncé had one of the best music videos of all time. The crowd immediately started booing West, and his action drew widespread outrage. Beyoncé later brought Taylor back on stage to finish her speech.

Never forget when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift at the VMA Awards in 2009 pic.twitter.com/6xVpyVfDi8 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) May 14, 2025

5. Threatening Pete Davidson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian split in 2021. She then went on to date comedian-actor Pete Davidson, which enraged West. He would threaten the former SNL member on social media. Ye even made a music video for the song Eazy, which showcased a claymation version of himself kidnapping, burying, and decapitating a person resembling Davidson. Later on, the actor-comedian revealed that he had to attend trauma therapy because of all the harassment, as reported by People.

Kanye West shares cropped text message with Pete Davidson. “NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN” pic.twitter.com/ah8BOpeECE — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2022

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