Ryan Gosling’s sci-fi film Project Hail Mary has now entered its third week in theaters, and it’s already crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. After opening to an impressive $80.5 million, the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller-directed venture earned a strong $54.1 million over the March 27-29 weekend, followed by another $30.7 million during the April 3-5 period. With a current domestic total of $217.2 million, it stands as the highest-grossing release of 2026 in North America so far, per Box Office Mojo’s yearly chart.

Internationally, the film added $42.1 million in its third weekend, bringing its overseas total to $203.6 million. This has taken its worldwide gross to $420.8 million. At its current pace, Project Hail Mary is projected to cross the $500 million global milestone by next weekend and could wrap its theatrical run between $650 million and $720 million, depending on how it holds up against The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando.

That’s it!#ProjectHailMary crosses the 400M mark, beating #Dune’s 402.1M run at Global #BoxOffice, after grossing STELLAR 42.1M on 3rd weekend overseas, INSANE -22.2% drop despite facing #Mario’s meteor (vs #F1’s 38.5M, -31.6%), hitting a 203.6M intl. cume over 83 markets.… pic.twitter.com/W01snTBSsH — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) April 5, 2026

Project Hail Mary – Box Office Summary

North America: $217.2 million

International: $203.6 million

Worldwide: $420.8 million

Now, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-grossing sci-fi films of all time at the North American box office and how much Project Hail Mary still needs to earn to break into that elite list.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Sci-Fi Films In North America

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing sci-fi movies as per Screen Rant, ranked by domestic box office performance, based on figures from Box Office Mojo.

Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens: $936.7 million Avatar: $785.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water: $688.5 million Jurassic World: $653.4 million Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi: $620.2 million Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: $533.5 million Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker: $515.2 million Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace: $487.6 million Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope: $460.9 million E.T. the Extraterrestrial: $439.5 million

Based on the above figures, Project Hail Mary would need to surpass the North American total of Steven Spielberg’s iconic E.T. the Extraterrestrial ($439.5 million) to break into this top ten list. With its current domestic haul at $217.2 million, the Ryan Gosling starrer still has a significant $222.3 million gap to close.

At its current pace, closing that gap during the remainder of its theatrical run appears challenging. At this stage, the film is likely to cross $300 million domestically. However, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks as it continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot of Project Hail Mary?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone on an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie China Box Office: Leads Market With A Massive 112% Jump On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News