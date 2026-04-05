The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is riding a wave of strong word of mouth in China and is also showing impressive momentum at the box office. It is capitalizing on the holiday boost to tighten its grip on the top spot. The animated sequel witnesses a strong surge in footfalls and screenings, signaling growing interest and setting the stage for a potentially stellar weekend run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic and worldwide box office. It is gearing up for an impressive opening weekend domestically and worldwide. Exhibitors across the globe will be rejoicing, as this is going to be a phenomenal, the biggest debut of the year.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s box office collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collected a strong $3.4 million at the box office in China on Saturday. It is more than The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s $3 million at the same point. However, it is less than Hoppers‘ $4.4 million and Inside Out 2‘s $4.3 million collections. In two days, the film has hit $5 million in China.

The animated sequel collected $581k in pre-sales for today and is playing over 87k screenings. It lost 15k screenings from yesterday. The video game adaptation is tracking to earn between $7 million and $9 million on its opening weekend in China.

What is the plot of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie?

The sequel follows Mario as he ventures into space, exploring vast cosmic worlds and taking on galactic challenges far beyond the familiar Mushroom Kingdom. Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, and Keegan-Michael Key return to reprise their roles, while Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, and Brie Larson join the ensemble cast. The Super Mario Galaxy movie premiered in China on April 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 North America Box Office Projection: How It Stacks Up Against Anne Hathaway’s Last 5 Film Debuts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News