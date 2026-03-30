Pixar’s original Hoppers is not losing any edge with the release of Project Hail Mary. It has scored record-breaking box-office numbers for original animated films. This weekend, it almost crossed its third major milestone worldwide but missed by a thin hair. It is going to hit the milestone worldwide on Monday or Tuesday at most. Hoppers will be the second Hollywood release of the year to cross this global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Pixar original completed its 4th weekend at the North American box office. It has collected a magnificent amount at the box office in North America. According to Box Office Mojo, it has collected $12.2 million in its 4th three-day weekend in North America. It is the second-largest 4th weekend for an original animated film in over a decade. The domestic total for the film has reached $138.6 million. It is expected to earn between $180 million and $220 million at the box office in North America.

Hoppers misses the $300 million global milestone by a whisker

Hoppers is also continuing to perform steadily at the overseas box office. It collected $24.8 million at the overseas box office on its 4th weekend, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report. It is reportedly the biggest 4th weekend for an original animation since COVID, with a 27.5% drop from last weekend. Its international collection has hit $159 million across 51 overseas markets. Allied to the domestic total of $138.6 million, the worldwide gross reached $297.6 million cume. The film has not yet been released in Australia.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Hoppers

Domestic – $138.6 million

International – $159.0 million

Worldwide – $297.6 million

It is less than $4 million away from hitting the $300 million milestone worldwide. Hoppers is the first animated feature of 2026 to enter the $300 million club worldwide. According to reports, it is tracking to earn between $400 million and $460 million in its global run. Hoppers was released on March 6.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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