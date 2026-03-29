Zazie Beets’ They Will Kill You has posted a disastrous opening day at the box office in North America, completely overshadowed by Project Hail Mary and Hoppers. It has opened at the top of the charts, but that will not help the R-rated horror film in the long run. The ratings are also average, and the word of mouth is weak; hence, nothing will help the movie boost its sales. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror movie has earned 66% from the critics on the Rotten Tomatoes site. They said that the film’s hyper-stylized battle royale, with its vivid gothic setting and cyclical structure, can grow repetitive, but Zazie Beetz’s fierce performance kept the bloodletting infectiously fun. The audience gave it a better rating of 79%, but the film will not benefit from this above-average audience rating.

They Will Kill You’s opening day gross at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, They Will Kill You had a disastrous opening at the North American box office this Friday. It collected just $2.2 million on its Friday opening day, including the $1 million gross from the Thursday previews. It debuted at #3 in the domestic box office chart, below Project Hail Mary and Hoppers.

Despite the early tracking suggesting a better opening than Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, it earned less. For the record, Ready or Not 2 collected $3.8 million on its opening day. This is also below the opening-day collection of The Bride, which earned $3 million.

Projected opening weekend of They Will Kill You

The Zazie Beetz starrer horror comedy was initially tracking to earn around $10 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. However, the disappointing opening-day gross says a different story. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the horror movie is tracking to earn around $6 million on its opening weekend in North America.

For the unversed, the film was made on a $20 million budget, making it a low-budget film. However, with its expected disastrous box-office run, it might not even break even. Zazie Beets and Tom Felton starrer They Will Kill You was released in the theaters on March 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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