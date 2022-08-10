German-American actress Zazie Beetz, who played Arthur Fleck’s imagined love interest in the 2019 ‘Joker’, is currently in negotiations to reprise her role as Sophie Dumond in the Todd Phillips’ directed sequel ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’.

The movie, which is set to start shooting in December, will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024, reports ‘Deadline’.

Earlier, Lady Gaga took to her social media to announce that she’s joining the cast of Joker: Folie A Deux, which is rumoured to be a musical. According to ‘Deadline,’ Lady Gaga, an Oscar winner, is set to play the Joker’s girlfriend Harley Quinn. Joaquin Phoenix is also returning as Arthur Fleck.

Gaga had even taken to her Twitter handle and shared the teaser of the upcoming Joaquin Phoenix film. She simply captioned the post, “Joker: Folie à Deux 10.04.24”

Zazie Beetz’s Sophie was the neighbour of Arthur Fleck; a single mom struggling in Gotham City. He had delusions of having a romance with her. She starred in the Netflix western, The Harder They Fall, which she shared a Gotham tribute award on.

Zazie Beetz’s feature credits include Dreamworks Animation’s ‘The Bad Guys’, Searchlight’s ‘Lucy in the Sky’, the upcoming Jennifer Gerbert-directed movie ‘Shelter’, ‘Deadpool 2’ and Seberg opposite Kristen Stewart. She’s also a voice on the Prime Video animated series Invincible.

The first Joker is the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever at the global box office with $1.07 billion and won two Oscars for Best Original Score and Phoenix as Best Actor.

