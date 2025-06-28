Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, concluded its opening day on a disappointing note. It’s a magnum opus made on a huge budget, so a big start was much needed, but unfortunately, it failed to create any impact with its opening. In fact, it struggled to touch the 10 crore mark on day 1, thus ending up registering an underwhelming start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the Tollywood magnum opus is based on Kannappa, a Lord Shiva devotee. It opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics, and only the last 20 minutes are said to be worth watching. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word-of-mouth is not-so-good, which will likely harm the film in the long run.

Today, being Saturday, some growth is expected, but there won’t be any major turnaround. By the end of the opening weekend, the film is expected to make between 30 and 35 crore net.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Kannappa performed its best in the Telugu version, which was very much expected due to Prabhas’ presence. Going a step ahead, it could be said that the film got major traction only because of Prabhas‘ cameo. With little support from the other dubbed versions, the film did a business of 9.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Adjusting for GST, it opened at 11.21 crore gross. It had a chance to cross the 10 crore mark, but mixed to poor word-of-mouth restricted the film from doing so.

With a reported budget of around 200 crores, Kannappa should have scored much above 15 crores on the opening day. However, it didn’t happen, and from here on, recovering the budget will be an Everest task.

More about the film

Other than Prabhas, Kannappa also features Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal in cameos. It also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Mohan Babu.

