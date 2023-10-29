Akshay Kumar is the ‘Boss’ of Bollywood and is well-known for delivering multiple successful films in quick succession. Though he started his career in 1991 with a flop, the actor established himself as a superstar in Indian cinema in the coming years. Even today, the actor is among the top money-spinners and has a strong success ratio at the Indian box office!
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Akshay Kumar’s box office success ratio: (19 + 24 + 6 + 30)/125 x 100 = 63.20%
Total Releases – 125
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 19
Yeh Dillagi
Main Khiladi Tu Anari
Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi
Dil To Pagal Hai
Hera Pheri
Ajnabee
Bhagam Bhag
Welcome
Singh Is Kinng
Housefull
Housefull 2
Rowdy Rathore
OMG! Oh My God
Airlift
Rustom
Jolly LLB 2
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
2.0 (Hindi)
Mission Mangal
Hit – 24
Khiladi
Elaan
Mohra
Hum Hai Bemisaal
Sabse Bada Khiladi
Mr & Mrs Khiladi
International Khiladi
Sangharsh
Jaanwar
Dhadkan
Aankhen
Andaaz
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Phir Hera Pheri
Garam Masala
Namastey Londan
Heyy Baby
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Holiday
Padman
Kesari
Housefull 4
Good Newwz
OMG 2
Plus – 6
Special 26
Baby
Gabbar Is Back
Singh Is Bliing
Gold
Sooryavanshi
Average – 30
Waqt Hain Hamara Hain
Suhaag
Zakhmi Dil
Zaalim
Maidaan-E-Jung
Tu Chor Main Sipahi
Sapoot
Tarazoo
Aflatoon
Barood
Arzoo
Zulmi
Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
Awara Paagal Deewana
Talaash
Aan: Men At Work
Khakee
Aitraaz
Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon
Bewafa
Waqt: The Race Against Time
Kambakkht Ishq
Khatta Meetha
De Dana Dan
Tees Maar Khan
Desi Boyz
Khiladi 786
Entertainment
The Shaukeens
Brothers
Flop – 44
Saugandh
Mr Bond
Deedar
Aashaant
Dil Ki Baazi
Kaayda Kanoon
Sainik
Jai Kishan
Ikke Pe Ikka
Amaanat
Nazar Ke Saamne
Paandav
Lahu Ke Do Rang
Insaaf: The Final Justice
Daava
Keemat: They Are Back
Angaaray
Khiladi 420
Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love
Jaani Dushman
Police Force: An Inside Story
Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin
Deewane Huye Paagal
Dosti: Friends Forever
Family
Mere Jeevan Sathi
Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
Jaan-E-Mann
Tashan
Chandi Chowk To China
8X10 Tasveer
Blue
Action Replayy
Patiala House
Thank You
Joker
Boss
Bell Bottom
Bachchhan Paandey
Samrat Prithviraj
Raksha Bandhan
Ram Setu
Selfiee
Losing – 1
Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai
Overseas Hit – 13
Dil To Pagal Hai
Namastey London
Welcome
Singh Is Kinng
Housefull 2
Airlift
Rustom
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
Mission Mangal
Housefull 4
Good Newwz
Housefull 4
OMG 2
Highest-earning film in India –
Housefull 4 (206 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
13 (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Sooryavanshi & OMG 2)
Films in 200 crore club –
3 (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Good Newwz)
