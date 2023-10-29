Akshay Kumar is the ‘Boss’ of Bollywood and is well-known for delivering multiple successful films in quick succession. Though he started his career in 1991 with a flop, the actor established himself as a superstar in Indian cinema in the coming years. Even today, the actor is among the top money-spinners and has a strong success ratio at the Indian box office!

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Akshay Kumar’s box office success ratio: (19 + 24 + 6 + 30)/125 x 100 = 63.20%

Total Releases – 125

Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 19

Yeh Dillagi

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Dil To Pagal Hai

Hera Pheri

Ajnabee

Bhagam Bhag

Welcome

Singh Is Kinng

Housefull

Housefull 2

Rowdy Rathore

OMG! Oh My God

Airlift

Rustom

Jolly LLB 2

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

2.0 (Hindi)

Mission Mangal

Hit – 24

Khiladi

Elaan

Mohra

Hum Hai Bemisaal

Sabse Bada Khiladi

Mr & Mrs Khiladi

International Khiladi

Sangharsh

Jaanwar

Dhadkan

Aankhen

Andaaz

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Phir Hera Pheri

Garam Masala

Namastey Londan

Heyy Baby

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Holiday

Padman

Kesari

Housefull 4

Good Newwz

OMG 2

Plus – 6

Special 26

Baby

Gabbar Is Back

Singh Is Bliing

Gold

Sooryavanshi

Average – 30

Waqt Hain Hamara Hain

Suhaag

Zakhmi Dil

Zaalim

Maidaan-E-Jung

Tu Chor Main Sipahi

Sapoot

Tarazoo

Aflatoon

Barood

Arzoo

Zulmi

Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya

Awara Paagal Deewana

Talaash

Aan: Men At Work

Khakee

Aitraaz

Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyon

Bewafa

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Kambakkht Ishq

Khatta Meetha

De Dana Dan

Tees Maar Khan

Desi Boyz

Khiladi 786

Entertainment

The Shaukeens

Brothers

Flop – 44

Saugandh

Mr Bond

Deedar

Aashaant

Dil Ki Baazi

Kaayda Kanoon

Sainik

Jai Kishan

Ikke Pe Ikka

Amaanat

Nazar Ke Saamne

Paandav

Lahu Ke Do Rang

Insaaf: The Final Justice

Daava

Keemat: They Are Back

Angaaray

Khiladi 420

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond Of Love

Jaani Dushman

Police Force: An Inside Story

Mere Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin

Deewane Huye Paagal

Dosti: Friends Forever

Family

Mere Jeevan Sathi

Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Jaan-E-Mann

Tashan

Chandi Chowk To China

8X10 Tasveer

Blue

Action Replayy

Patiala House

Thank You

Joker

Boss

Bell Bottom

Bachchhan Paandey

Samrat Prithviraj

Raksha Bandhan

Ram Setu

Selfiee

Mission Raniganj

Losing – 1

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Overseas Hit – 13

Dil To Pagal Hai

Namastey London

Welcome

Singh Is Kinng

Housefull 2

Airlift

Rustom

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Mission Mangal

Housefull 4

Good Newwz

Housefull 4

OMG 2

Highest-earning film in India –

Housefull 4 (206 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

13 (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Sooryavanshi & OMG 2)

Films in 200 crore club –

3 (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Good Newwz)

