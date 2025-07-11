Jurassic World Rebirth made a massive statement at the box office, kicking off its run by speeding past Joseph Kosinski’s F1 and quickly overtaking Tron: Legacy’s total domestic earnings. Now, this is no small feat considering Tron: Legacy, Kosinski’s first feature back in 2010, was a $400 million global hit that helped define a visual era. However, Disney’s sequel plans got stuck for years and was held back by a series of unrelated flops that cooled the studio’s appetite for risk.

Box Office Comparisons: Jurassic World Rebirth vs F1: The Movie vs Tron: Legacy

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $184m

International – $175m

Worldwide – $359m

F1: The Movie Box Office Summary

Domestic – $120m

International – $188m

Worldwide – $309m

Tron: Legacy Box Office Summary

Domestic – $172m

International – $228m

Worldwide – $400m

There’s nothing like seeing it in theaters. Experience Jurassic World Rebirth again (and again)—get tickets now. pic.twitter.com/YXJQ2uDlKG — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 10, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth Overtakes North America Box Office Totals Of Other Prominent Movies

Jurassic World Rebirth racked up $184 million domestically (per Box Office Mojo), putting it ahead of Pitch Perfect 2’s total North America collection of $184.2 million and sliding past the likes of The Revenant ($183.6m), Mission: Impossible ($180.9m), and Black Widow ($183.6m).

On the global charts, Rebirth is already on the verge of hitting the $400 million mark and will likely leave Tron: Legacy behind by the end of the week.

Mixed Reviews Didn’t Slow Down Jurassic World Rebirth

This is impressive for a film that didn’t exactly wow critics. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 52%, which is nearly the same lukewarm reception Tron: Legacy got back in the day. However, that didn’t stop audiences from showing up.

Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, seems to be riding on franchise familiarity and spectacle over critical love. Meanwhile, Kosinski’s F1, another big-budget juggernaut, has already passed $300 million worldwide and is inching toward matching his earlier success.

As of now, both Rebirth and F1 are still climbing, but the spotlight now shifts to James Gunn’s Superman reboot, which is expected to land big and raise the stakes for everyone else.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

