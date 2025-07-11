How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake, directed by Dean DeBlois, has pulled in massive numbers and is speeding toward becoming one of the franchise’s top earners. The 2025 version retells the story of a Viking boy who forms an unlikely bond with a dragon, challenging the beliefs of his village. It opened strong worldwide with nearly $198 million and kept its momentum into the following weeks.

Live-Action Remake Beats The Hidden World’s Original Run

The film has already made more than The Hidden World did during its initial run in just five weeks. That third film from 2019 reached almost $521 million (per The Numbers) before being pushed up to $539 million through several re-releases. The new remake has crossed $530 million without that kind of boost, and now it’s only a few million short of overtaking The Hidden World to become the second-biggest entry in the franchise.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Original Box Office Summary

Domestic – $160 million

International – $360 million

Total – $520 million

How to Train Your Dragon (2025) Box Office Summary

Domestic – $230 million

International – $302 million

Total – $532 million

Only One Film Stands Between the Remake and the Top Spot

The only movie ahead of How To Train Your Dragon is How to Train Your Dragon 2, which hit $621 million back in 2014. Now, with less than $100 million separating the new film from the top spot and its pace still strong, it’s likely to reach that target soon. After its opening, it shot past $350 million in the second week and broke through the $500 million mark by the fourth weekend.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 Box Office Summary

Domestic – $177 million

International – $444 million

Total – $621 million

The remake is still drawing large audiences in its fifth week and if it keeps going like this, it won’t be long before it becomes the highest-grossing film in the entire series.

