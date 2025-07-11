Rajkummar Rao has arrived on the big screens with a never-seen-before fierce avatar. Usually, the action thriller genre attracts favorable footfalls in Bollywood, but Maalik has begun its box office journey on a slow note. Scroll below for the morning occupancy on day 1.

Maalik Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

There are multiple options at the ticket windows currently. Housefull 5 is almost out of theatres. However, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, and Metro In Dino are still attracting audiences. It is also clashing with Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which has also been released today. On the opening day, Maalik has garnered occupancy of 7% during the morning shows.

It has been an underwhelming start, but what’s also to be noted is that today is a regular working Friday. Rajkummar Rao starrer mainly depends on the initial word-of-mouth. While the lead actor is receiving praise, many are calling the storyline below average. It is now to be seen whether Maalik manages to beat the critic reviews and showcase growth during the second half of the day.

Maalik vs top morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood

Pulkit’s directorial needed an occupancy of at least 8.64% to beat Metro In Dino and find a spot in the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025. However, it failed to even beat Kajol’s Maa (8.23%).

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1.

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Metro In Dino: 8.64%

Maalik Box Office Day 1 Prediction

As per the early trends, Maalik would open within the 5 crore range at the Indian box office. It will fail to enter the top 10 opening days of 2025. As for Rajkummar Rao, Maalik will also miss out on his top 5 openers of all time.

