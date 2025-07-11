Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan, Genelia D’Souza, and others, has performed well so far. Yesterday, it wrapped up the third week at the Indian box office by making decent earnings. Overall, the film has amassed a good total and has already emerged as the second most profitable Bollywood film of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

Ends the third week on a decent note

Aamir’s light-hearted entertainer has surprised everyone with its performance. Released amid decent expectations, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and audience feedback. As a result, it raked in an impressive 88.46 crores during the opening week. During the second week, it maintained a good hold and added another 46.45 crores. In the third week, it made decent earnings of 18.63 crores.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned an estimated 153.54 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 181.17 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Total – 153.54 crores

It’s now the 2nd most profitable Bollywood film of 2025

Reportedly, Sitaare Zameen Par was made on a budget of 90 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 153.54 crores, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 63.54 crores. Calculated further, it equals 70.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

With such returns, the Aamir Khan starrer has become the second most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is at the top with 373.37% returns. Both Raid 2 and Bhool Chuk Maaf made 49% returns at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20, 2025. It is produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. It marks Aamir Khan’s successful comeback after the failure of Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

