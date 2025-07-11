Ne Zha 2 has been one of the biggest success stories in recent times. Thanks to historic earnings in China, the film amassed an unbelievable total at the worldwide box office, and now, it is gearing up for another round of minting money. Yes, in the next month, the animated magnum opus hits theatres, and all eyes are set to see how it performs after raking in blockbuster numbers during the initial phases of its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Ne Zha 2’s English version releases next month

The Chinese animated epic is all set for its theatrical release next month, on August 22. It will be arriving in theatres in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This time, the film is coming in the English-dubbed version, and Michelle Yeoh will be part of the voice cast. It’ll be released in IMAX, 3D, and other premium formats. Since the film has already gained immense popularity, it won’t be a surprise if it does really well at the ticket windows.

Can Ne Zha 2 pull off an unbelievable box office feat?

As of now, Ne Zha 2 has earned a mammoth $2.21 billion at the worldwide box office. So, it needs slightly less than $300 million to touch the $2.5 billion milestone. Covering almost $300 million from the upcoming release and reaching $2.5 billion is like climbing Mount Everest, and it seems an impossible task. Still, anything can happen, as we have already seen some box office miracles in the post-COVID era.

Even if not with the English-dubbed release, Ne Zha 2 has an outside chance of hitting $2.5 billion with another round of a big release in China.

Only two films have touched the $2.5 billion mark

For those who don’t know, only two films in the history of cinema have touched the mark of $2.5 billion: Avatar ($2.92 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion). It’ll be interesting to see whether the Chinese animated epic gets there.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 14: Faces A Brutal Drop Of 92% In 2nd Week, To Wrap Up Its Run Below 35 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News