Tollywood (Telugu) Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026

Tracking the business of Telugu cinema—one movie at a time. Welcome to Koimoi’s Tollywood box office tracker for 2026, your trusted source for Telugu movie collections, verdicts, and financial performance updates. From high-budget commercial films to content-rich regional hits, we track how every release is doing at the box office.
This page features verdicts for Telugu films released in 2024 and 2026, offering a focused look at the evolving business of Telugu cinema. Whether it’s a blockbuster or a surprise flop, you’ll find verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, along with updates on earnings, budgets, and profits—all in one place.
Last updated: January 16, 2026
|Release Year
|Movie Name
|India Total
(INR Cr)
|Worldwide Total (INR Cr)
|Opening Day
(INR Cr)
|Opening Week
(INR Cr)
|Verdict
|2026
|Anaganaga Oka Raju
|13.15*
|21.01*
|5.5
|13.15* (9-day)
|2026
|Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi
|7.1*
|9.72*
|2.6
|7.1* (10-day)
|2026
|Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
|101.85*
|150.18*
|41.6
|101.85* (11-day)
|2026
|The RajaSaab
|130.38*
|180.08*
|62.9
|130.38
|FLOP
|2025
|Champion
|12.4
|17.03
|2.75
|10.85 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Eesha
|8.1
|9.55
|1.65
|6.7 (8-day)
|HIT
|2025
|Shambhala
|14.94
|20.23
|1.5
|9.7 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Akhanda 2
|94.5
|123.86
|30.5
|76.75
|FLOP
|2025
|Andhra King Taluka
|23.52
|32.75
|4.15
|18.6 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Raju Weds Rambai
|17.72
|21.65
|1.15
|10.4
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Jatadhara
|5.73
|7.41
|1.07
|5.65
|FLOP
|2025
|The Girlfriend
|18.64
|29.19
|1.3
|11.24
|FLOP
|2025
|Mass Jathara
|18.11
|22.71
|6.65
|14.33 (6-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Baahubali: The Epic
|33.47
|51.75
|10.8
|30.75
|2025
|K-Ramp
|19.72
|25.86
|2.1
|11.38 (6-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Telusu Kada
|9.35
|11.78
|2.1
|8.27
|FLOP
|2025
|Mithra Mandali
|1.34
|1.58
|0.5
|1.34 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|They Call Him OG
|194.16
|294.35
|84.75
|169.12 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2025
|Mirai
|94.86
|147.35
|13.1
|65.82
|PLUS
|2025
|Kishkindhapuri
|17.51
|23.81
|2
|12.72
|LOSING
|2025
|Ghaati
|7.06
|8.32
|2
|6.7
|FLOP
|2025
|Little Hearts
|26.47
|40.58
|1.32
|15.13
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Sundarakanda
|5.77
|6.8
|0.54
|5.73 (9-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Paradha
|1.09
|1.28
|0.18
|1.08
|FLOP
|2025
|Kingdom
|51.98
|82.58
|18
|47.45 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Hari Hara Veera Mallu
|87.25
|117.4
|47.5
|80.86 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Kothapallilo Okappudu
|1.31
|1.54
|0.10
|1.31
|FLOP
|2025
|Junior
|10.29
|12.74
|1.40
|8.04
|FLOP
|2025
|Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama
|1.72
|2.02
|0.30
|1.40
|FLOP
|2025
|Thammudu
|6.97
|9.22
|2.00
|6.07
|FLOP
|2025
|Kannappa
|33
|44.04
|9.35
|30.14
|FLOP
|2025
|Kuberaa
|90.9
|138.86
|14.75
|69.00
|LOSING
|2025
|Bhairavam
|15.84
|19.29
|2.60
|10.30
|LOSING
|2025
|Subham
|6.78
|8.00
|0.56
|3.93
|PLUS
|2025
|Single
|26.71
|35.61
|2.50
|14.98
|PLUS
|2025
|HIT: The Third Case
|80.97
|120.54
|21.00
|63.50 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2025
|Sarangapani Jathakam
|2.75
|3.24
|0.50
|2.61
|LOSING
|2025
|Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi
|12.89
|16.21
|3.00
|10.51
|FLOP
|2025
|Odela 2
|5.74
|7.07
|0.85
|5.09 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Jack
|7.91
|9.33
|2.50
|7.45 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Mad Square
|50.12
|71.64
|8.50
|37.98
|PLUS
|2025
|Robinhood
|12.27
|16.02
|2.30
|10.38
|FLOP
|2025
|Court: State vs A Nobody
|40.64
|58.15
|4.00
|23.95
|SUPER HIT
|2025
|Mazaka
|9.60
|12.32
|1.75
|9.01 (9-day)
|FLOP
|2025
|Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama
|1.89
|2.22
|0.38
|1.68
|FLOP
|2025
|Brahma Anandam
|1.87
|2.20
|0.34
|1.69
|FLOP
|2025
|Laila
|3.79
|4.97
|1.40
|3.72
|FLOP
|2025
|Thandel
|66.06
|89.45
|11.50
|49.40
|LOSING
|2025
|Sankranthiki Vasthunam
|186.97
|256.02
|23.00
|122.35
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2025
|Daaku Maharaaj
|91.23
|125.75
|25.35
|74.60
|LOSING
|2025
|Game Changer
|131.2
|185.06
|54.00
|123.99
|FLOP
|2024
|Pushpa 2
|1,265.97
|1,785.84
|179.25
|736.25 (8-day)
|SUPER HIT
|2024
|Mechanic Rocky
|7.19
|8.88
|1.55
|6.62
|FLOP
|2024
|Zebra
|4.73
|5.58
|0.40
|2.84
|FLOP
|2024
|Matka
|4.09
|4.82
|0.71
|3.90 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Lucky Baskhar
|74.54
|115.05
|7.35
|41.15 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|KA
|26.94
|38.53
|3.50
|19.05 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Viswam
|15.61
|18.96
|1.50
|8.62
|LOSING
|2024
|Devara
|292.71
|428.39
|83.00
|218.85
|LOSING
|2024
|Mathu Vadalara 2
|19.98
|33.07
|2.15
|12.95
|PLUS
|2024
|Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
|63.15
|100.51
|9.15
|42.98 (8-day)
|LOSING
|2024
|Aay
|13.82
|17.50
|0.75
|7.24
|PLUS
|2024
|Double iSmart
|15.20
|20.53
|7.35
|14.30 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Mr Bachchan
|10.59
|14.67
|5.30
|9.93 (8-day)
|FLOP
|2024
|Kalki 2898 AD
|653.21
|1,054.67
|93.00
|423.00 (8-day)
|PLUS
|2024
|Harom Hara
|5.75
|7.03
|1.05
|5.12
|FLOP
|2024
|Manamey
|16.50
|21.82
|2.45
|11.70
|LOSING
|2024
|Gangs Of Godavari
|18.00
|23.54
|5.30
|15.03
|LOSING
|2024
|Gam Gam Ganesha
|4.90
|6.08
|0.80
|4.55
|FLOP
|2024
|Krishnamma
|4.75
|5.80
|0.50
|3.83
|LOSING
|2024
|The Family Star
|21.00*
|34.78
|5.75
|18.30
|FLOP
|2024
|Tillu Square
|83.90
|130.00
|11.20
|49.25
|HIT
|2024
|Om Bheem Bush
|12.90
|18.72
|1.78
|10.70
|LOSING
|2024
|Razakar
|4.15
|4.89
|0.40
|3.00
|FLOP
|2024
|Gaami
|13.45
|20.87
|4.70
|11.75
|LOSING
|2024
|Bhimaa
|13.40
|17.11
|3.45
|9.08
|FLOP
|2024
|Operation Valentine
|10.00
|12.40
|1.53
|9.10
|FLOP
|2024
|Ooru Peru Bhairavakona
|17.40
|22.83
|2.60
|12.55
|LOSING
|2024
|Eagle
|24.10
|31.43
|6.15
|21.65
|LOSING
|2024
|Yatra 2
|6.20
|8.11
|2.05
|5.86
|FLOP
|2024
|Naa Saami Ranga
|30.50
|37.49
|5.10
|21.80
|PLUS
|2024
|Saindhav
|14.00
|19.48
|3.90
|13.80
|FLOP
|2024
|HanuMan
|201.00
|294.18
|12.55
|88.55
|SUPER DUPER HIT
|2024
|Guntur Kaaram
|127.00
|181.86
|42.00
|108.65
|AVERAGE
Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit
Average: Film that only recovers its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it
Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)
(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)