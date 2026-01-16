Tollywood (Telugu) Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2026
Tracking the business of Telugu cinema—one movie at a time. Welcome to Koimoi’s Tollywood box office tracker for 2026, your trusted source for Telugu movie collections, verdicts, and financial performance updates. From high-budget commercial films to content-rich regional hits, we track how every release is doing at the box office.

This page features verdicts for Telugu films released in 2024 and 2026, offering a focused look at the evolving business of Telugu cinema. Whether it’s a blockbuster or a surprise flop, you’ll find verdicts like Hit, Flop, Super-Hit, and Super Duper Hit, along with updates on earnings, budgets, and profits—all in one place.

Last updated: January 16, 2026

Release YearMovie NameIndia Total
(INR Cr)		Worldwide Total (INR Cr)Opening Day
(INR Cr)		Opening Week
(INR Cr)		Verdict
2026Anaganaga Oka Raju13.15*21.01*5.513.15* (9-day)
2026Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi7.1*9.72*2.67.1* (10-day)
2026Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu101.85*150.18*41.6101.85* (11-day)
2026The RajaSaab130.38*180.08*62.9130.38FLOP
2025Champion12.417.032.7510.85 (8-day)FLOP
2025Eesha8.19.551.656.7 (8-day)HIT
2025Shambhala14.9420.231.59.7 (8-day)PLUS
2025Akhanda 294.5123.8630.576.75FLOP
2025Andhra King Taluka23.5232.754.1518.6 (8-day)FLOP
2025Raju Weds Rambai17.7221.651.1510.4SUPER HIT
2025Jatadhara5.737.411.075.65FLOP
2025The Girlfriend18.6429.191.311.24FLOP
2025Mass Jathara18.1122.716.6514.33 (6-day)FLOP
2025Baahubali: The Epic33.4751.7510.830.75
2025K-Ramp19.7225.862.111.38 (6-day)PLUS
2025Telusu Kada9.3511.782.18.27FLOP
2025Mithra Mandali1.341.580.51.34 (8-day)FLOP
2025They Call Him OG194.16294.3584.75169.12 (8-day)LOSING
2025Mirai94.86147.3513.165.82PLUS
2025Kishkindhapuri17.5123.81212.72LOSING
2025Ghaati7.068.3226.7FLOP
2025Little Hearts 26.4740.581.3215.13SUPER HIT
2025Sundarakanda5.776.80.545.73 (9-day)FLOP
2025Paradha1.091.280.181.08FLOP
2025Kingdom51.9882.581847.45 (8-day)FLOP
2025Hari Hara Veera Mallu87.25117.447.580.86 (8-day)FLOP
2025Kothapallilo Okappudu1.311.540.101.31FLOP
2025Junior10.2912.741.408.04FLOP
2025Oh Bhama Ayyo Rama1.722.020.301.40FLOP
2025Thammudu6.979.222.006.07FLOP
2025Kannappa3344.049.3530.14FLOP
2025Kuberaa90.9138.8614.7569.00LOSING
2025Bhairavam15.8419.292.6010.30LOSING
2025Subham6.788.000.563.93PLUS
2025Single26.7135.612.5014.98PLUS
2025HIT: The Third Case80.97120.5421.0063.50 (8-day)PLUS
2025Sarangapani Jathakam2.753.240.502.61LOSING
2025Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi12.8916.213.0010.51FLOP
2025Odela 25.747.070.855.09 (8-day)FLOP
2025Jack7.919.332.507.45 (8-day)FLOP
2025Mad Square50.1271.648.5037.98PLUS
2025Robinhood12.2716.022.3010.38FLOP
2025Court: State vs A Nobody40.6458.154.0023.95SUPER HIT
2025Mazaka9.6012.321.759.01 (9-day)FLOP
2025Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama1.892.220.381.68FLOP
2025Brahma Anandam1.872.200.341.69FLOP
2025Laila3.794.971.403.72FLOP
2025Thandel66.0689.4511.5049.40LOSING
2025Sankranthiki Vasthunam186.97256.0223.00122.35SUPER DUPER HIT
2025Daaku Maharaaj91.23125.7525.3574.60LOSING
2025Game Changer131.2185.0654.00123.99FLOP
2024 Pushpa 21,265.971,785.84179.25736.25 (8-day)SUPER HIT
2024 Mechanic Rocky7.198.881.556.62FLOP
2024 Zebra4.735.580.402.84FLOP
2024 Matka4.094.820.713.90 (8-day)FLOP
2024 Lucky Baskhar74.54115.057.3541.15 (8-day)PLUS
2024 KA26.9438.533.5019.05 (8-day)PLUS
2024 Viswam15.6118.961.508.62LOSING
2024 Devara292.71428.3983.00218.85LOSING
2024 Mathu Vadalara 219.9833.072.1512.95PLUS
2024 Saripodhaa Sanivaaram63.15100.519.1542.98 (8-day)LOSING
2024 Aay13.8217.500.757.24PLUS
2024 Double iSmart15.2020.537.3514.30 (8-day)FLOP
2024 Mr Bachchan10.5914.675.309.93 (8-day)FLOP
2024 Kalki 2898 AD 653.211,054.6793.00423.00 (8-day)PLUS
2024 Harom Hara5.757.031.055.12FLOP
2024 Manamey16.5021.822.4511.70LOSING
2024 Gangs Of Godavari18.0023.545.3015.03LOSING
2024 Gam Gam Ganesha4.906.080.804.55FLOP
2024 Krishnamma4.755.800.503.83LOSING
2024 The Family Star21.00*34.785.7518.30FLOP
2024 Tillu Square83.90130.0011.2049.25HIT
2024 Om Bheem Bush12.9018.721.7810.70LOSING
2024 Razakar 4.154.890.403.00FLOP
2024 Gaami13.4520.874.7011.75LOSING
2024 Bhimaa13.4017.113.459.08FLOP
2024 Operation Valentine10.0012.401.539.10FLOP
2024 Ooru Peru Bhairavakona17.4022.832.6012.55LOSING
2024 Eagle24.1031.436.1521.65LOSING
2024 Yatra 26.208.112.055.86FLOP
2024 Naa Saami Ranga30.5037.495.1021.80PLUS
2024 Saindhav14.0019.483.9013.80FLOP
2024 HanuMan201.00294.1812.5588.55SUPER DUPER HIT
2024 Guntur Kaaram127.00181.8642.00108.65AVERAGE

Super Duper Hit: Film that earns 200% of returns along with 100 crores+ collection

Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%

Hit: A film that doubles the investment

Plus: A film that recovers investment & yields some profit

Average: Film that only recovers its investment

Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it

Flop: Film that loses 50% or more of its investment

* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.

Explore how films are performing across industries on our Box Office Verdict pages below.

(These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ [OTT, TV, music, or digital] revenues)

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi)

