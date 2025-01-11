Bollywood Box Office Collection & Verdicts 2025

Smitten by the box office bug? Don’t miss reading our compilation of box office business done by the Bollywood/Hindi films released in 2025.
Hit: A film that doubles the investment
Super-Hit: A film that more than doubles the investment by an additional 50%
Average: A film that only recovers investment
Plus: A film that recovers investment and yields some profit
Flop: A film that loses 50% or more of its investment
Losing: A film that does not recover the investment but loses less than 50% of it.
* denotes that the film is still running in theatres.
[These numbers and verdict are based only on box office earnings, and the returns do not include any other rights’ (OTT, TV, music, or digital) revenues]
[Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi]