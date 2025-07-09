Earlier last month, the 4K Dolby Atmos version of Chotta Mumbai was re-released in theatres. Considering the back-to-back money spinners from Mohanlal (L2: Empuraan and Thudarum), his 18-year-old film had good buzz around itself, and it was reflected at ticket counters too. It made impressive earnings at the box office in India as well as selected overseas territories. Now that the re-run of the film has concluded, let’s take a look at its closing collection in one key international territory.

Re-released in theatres after 18 years

Directed by Anwar Rasheed, the Malayalam action comedy entertainer was originally released on April 7, 2007. Back in the day, it received positive reviews from critics for its entertainment value and Laletan’s impeccable comic timing. It was a huge success at the box office and reportedly, it enjoyed a run of over 100 days in theatres. 18 years later, it was re-released in the 4K version on June 6, 2025.

Chotta Mumbai concludes its box office run in the UAE-GCC

Chotta Mumbai was released in Kerala and some Indian pockets as well as selected overseas territories. As UAE-GCC/ Middle East is a strong market for Malayalam films, the film was re-released there, and as expected, it raked in solid numbers. As per the final update, it concluded its run in UAE-GCC by earning $31K. In Indian rupees, it equals 26.57 lakh.

Ends its run as the 4th highest-grosser among South re-releases

With an impressive collection of $31K, Chotta Mumbai wrapped up its run as the 4th highest-grossing South re-release. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli, which earned $25K with its re-run at the box office in UAE-GCC.

Interestingly, out of the top five grossers, the top four grossers belong to Mohanlal, which speaks volumes of his supremacy in the UAE-GCC territory.

Take a look at the top 5 South re-releases at the box office in UAE-GCC:

Manichithrathazhu – $97K Spadikam – $88K Devadhoothan – $55K Chottamumbai – $31K Ghilli – $25K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Maalik Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Likely To Open With Over 45% Drop From Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News