It has been 15 days since Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s Ghilli was released at the box office, celebrating 20 years after the release of the blockbuster that earned 50 crore gross worldwide at the box office and was the third Tamil film to do so after Indian and Padiyappa.

Ghilli Box Office Breaking Records

The sports action film, which was released as a festive celebration, is now ruling the Tamil Box Office. In fact, it is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year 2024, despite being re-released 20 years after its release.

Ghilli opened at the box office at 7+ crore and crossed 10+ crore at the worldwide box office, creating a hysteria. Now, after running for two weeks at the box office, it is gearing up for the third week and is all set to create some of the biggest records.

In 15 days, here are the five major records that were nailed by Thalapathy Vijay’s film.

Third Highest-Grossing Film Of Kollywood In 2024

Ghilli is the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after it surpassed Rajinikanth‘s Lal Salaam at the box office, which now stands at number 4 with a 17.50 crore collection in India. The top 2 films above Ghilli are Ayalaan, which has 49.50 crore crores, and Captain Miller, which has a 43 crore collection.

Third Highest Opening Day In Tamil Nadu

In the Tamil Nadu territory, Thalapathy Vijay secured the third-biggest opening in 2024. It was in the second position, but the recently released Aranmanai 4 surpassed Ghilli’s opening, pushing it to number 3.

Check out the top 5 opening day gross collections at the Tamil Nadu Box Office of 2024.

Captain Miller: 6.40 crore Aranmanai 4: 4.40 crore Ghilli Re Release : 4.30 crore Godzilla X Kong: 4.15 crore Ayalaan: 3.50 crore

Highest Opening For A Tamil Re-Released Film

With 7.80 crore, the sports action drama has secured the highest opening for a Tamil re-release.

Check out the list of the top 5 Tamil re-release openers.

Ghilli: 7.80 crore Vaaranam Aayiram: 1.40 crore (Telugu) 7G Rainbow Colony: 1 crore (Telugu) Baasha: 0.90 crore Baba: 0.75 crore

Biggest Domestic Re-Release

Ghilli has emerged as the biggest domestic release in the country, beating Hollywood’s re-release. Avatar 3D collected 18 crore in 2012. Meanwhile, Sholay 3D collected 13 crore at the box office.

Third Highest-Grossing Tamil Grosser Worldwide (2024)

Ghilli’s re-release is currently raking in approximately 32 crore and crosses Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam to occupy the third highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 worldwide.

Check out the stats here.

1. Ayalaan: 80.15 crore

2. Captain Miller: 72.35 crore

3. Ghilli Re Release: 32 crore*

4. Lal Salaam: 30.50 crore

5. Siren: 21 crore

