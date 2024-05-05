It has been 24 days since Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham was released at the box office, and it has been growing at a steady and positive pace at the box office ever since. The comedy action film is raking in 141.80 crore worldwide and 77.20 crore in India.

Aavesham Box Office Collection Overseas

Overseas, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark and has collected 52 crore overseas. Currently, it is setting its eye on the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 – Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Currently, Aavesham has crossed the third highest-grossing film coming out of the Malayalam industry – Premalu, which collected 132.68 crore at the box office. The film has collected 52 crore overseas and is gearing up to claim the second spot for the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

Ready To Axe Aadujeevitham?

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life is currently the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024. It earned 83.75 crore in India, 59 crore overseas, and 157.80 crore worldwide. The survival drama is standing next to Manjummel Boys’ 235.16 crore, the highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024.

It would be interesting to see how many days Aavesham would take at the box office to overcome Aadujeevitham. The film was released on Eid, clashing with another Malayalam film, Varshangalkku Shesham, along with the two big Hindi releases, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan.

Aavesham’s 4th Weekend Collection

Fahadh Faasil’s film collected 1.25 crore on day 23, the 4th Friday, which was followed by 1.80 crore on the 4th Saturday, day 24. It is expected that the 4th Sunday would add another 2+ crore, bringing a total of 4 – 4.5 crore weekend collection on the fourth weekend!

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2024 worldwide.

Manjummel Boys: 235.16 crore Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life: 157.80 crore Aavesham: 141 crore Premalu: 132.68 crore Varshangalkku Shesham: 77.95 crore

