Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli re-release is creating havoc at the box office. The film has reached the 30-crore gross mark at the worldwide box office in 15 days. The action sports drama was released on April 20, on the occasion of the film’s 20th anniversary. But none imagined it would roar at the box office like it did.

Ghilli Re-Release Box Office After 15 Days

After 15 days, the film, helmed by Dharani, stands at 3.5 crore collection overseas, while it has earned over 22 crore in Tamil Nadu. This is a brilliant pace for the film in two weeks.

Rated 8.1 on IMDB and helmed by Dharani, the official synopsis of the sports drama says, “Velu, an aspiring kabaddi player, goes to Madurai to participate in a regional match, where he rescues Dhanalakshmi from Muthupandi, a powerful man keen on marrying the girl against her will.”

Ghilli Surpasses 27 Films!

Thalapathy Vijay’s sports drama has surpassed 27 films out of all the films that were released in 2024. These include films in Hindi, English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. In Hindi, the film performed better than Vijay Sethupathi‘s Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, it has set eyes on the next range of films that it might cross in the coming days. These include Yodha, Madgaon Express, and more!

Crossed Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam

While in Telugu, Ghilli has crossed, Vijay Deverakonda‘s The Family Star earned 21 crore, which will surpass Eagle’s 24 crore today! It has surpassed every film released in Kannada and crossed a lifetime collection of Bramayugam in Malayalam. In Tamil, the film has surpassed Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which earned 17.50 crore at the box office.

Ghilli Territorial Breakdown

Here is how much Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s film from 2004 has earned with its re-release in 2024.

Tamil Nadu: 24 crore gross

gross Karnataka: 1.25 crore gross

gross Kerala: 0.50 crore

Overseas: $780K (6.5 Crore)

Total: 30.50 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

