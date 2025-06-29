Telugu box office is witnessing an intense fight between Kannappa and Kuberaa. While Vishnu Manchu’s mythological drama, supported by brilliant cameos of Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas, was released on June 27, Dhanush’s crime thriller co-starring Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna arrived on June 20.

Vishnu Manchu Film Dips, Dhanush’s Film Grows

On Sunday, June 29, Vishnu Manchu’s film witnessed a drop as compared to the opening week, meanwhile Dhanush’s film is growing at the box office and has grown further in the last 48 hrs!

Kannapaa Box Office Day 3 VS Kuberaa Box Office Day 10

On Sunday, June 29, Kannappa registered ticket sales of 59.4K from 6 AM to 2 PM. This was an evident drop of almost 32% from the opening day, which registered a ticket sale of 39.89K during the same time frame! On the other hand, Kuberaa, on the second Sunday, day 10, witnessed a jump of almost 143% in its ticket sales on BMS.

Dhanush‘s film on June 29, from 8 AM to 2 PM, registered ticket sales of 26.25K – a major jump from the second Friday, which opened at only 11.8K ticket sales during the same time frame.

Kannappa Day 3 VS Kuberaa Day 10 Box Office Estimates

However, Kannappa’s dip in BMS sales and Kuberaa‘s jump in ticket sales on BMS did not impact the box office numbers much. On Sunday, June 29, Kannappa earned in the range of 7 – 7.5 crore in the range. Meanwhile, Kuberaa has earned in the range of 4.2 to 4.5 crore. Both films witnessed a jump at the box office from the previous day, as per the early trends.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

