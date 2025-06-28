Kuberaa, starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, has shown different trends in the Telugu and Tamil versions. In the Telugu version, the film exceeded expectations, and on day 8, it created history by becoming Dhanush’s first film to hit the 50 crore net collection. However, in Tamil, it has yet to touch the 20 crore mark. This has now made it a big loss venture for the buyers in Tamil Nadu. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the crime drama received mostly positive reviews from critics and audience feedback. This favorable reaction pushed its potential in the Telugu market, but the same wasn’t seen in the Tamil market. The majority of the film’s Tamil shows are running in Tamil Nadu, and despite the presence of Dhanush, it couldn’t attract footfalls.

Poor box office performance in Tamil Nadu

Dhanush was praised for his solid performance in Kuberaa, but this didn’t improve the film’s performance during the first week in Tamil. As per Sacnilk, the Tamil version earned only 18.68 crore net in 8 days. Regarding the collection in Tamil Nadu, the film is below 19 crore gross in the first 8 days and is likely to wrap up below 24-25 crore gross.

Kuberaa turning out to be a disaster in Dhanush’s home state?

As per Track Tollywood‘s report, Kuberaa’s theatrical rights in Tamil Nadu were locked at 20 crores. Against this, it needed a collection of 40 crore gross for breakeven. As we can see, the film hasn’t even covered half of its breakeven target, so it is heading for a disastrous result for the buyers in the state.

This is a big blow to Dhanush as, despite his face value, the film has turned out to be a major failure on his home ground. It seems that the theme of the film restricted its business potential. The result would have been much different with a touch of massy treatment.

More about the film

Kuberaa is written by Sekhar Kammula and Chaithanya Pingali, and produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Ajay Kaikala. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The reported budget of the film is 120 crores.

