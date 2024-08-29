Born on this day in 1959 in Chennai Tamil Nadu, Nagarjuna has had a highly successful career starring in numerous acclaimed films. Beyond his professional life he has also garnered attention for his personal life, particularly for his relationships and marriages.

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati

Nagarjuna’s first marriage was to Lakshmi Daggubati in 1984 when he was 25 years old. The union was an arranged marriage with both families being well-acquainted as Lakshmi’s father, D. Ramanaidu and Nagarjuna’s father Nageswara Raowere close friends. Unfortunately the marriage didn’t last and the couple divorced in 1990 just six years after tying the knot.

Nagarjuna and Amala

In 1992, two years after his divorce from Lakshmi, Nagarjuna married actress Amala Akkineni. Together they have two sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Despite being happily married to Amala, Nagarjuna’s name was later linked with Bollywood actress Tabu.

Nagarjuna and Tabu

Nagarjuna and Tabu’s rumored affair lasted for nearly a decade. Although the two were seen together in films and were often in the media spotlight neither of them publicly acknowledged their relationship. Reports suggested that despite their closeness Nagarjuna was not willing to leave his wife Amala which ultimately led to their separation. Today Tabu remains unmarried at the age of 52 while Nagarjuna and Amala continue to enjoy a stable marriage.

More About Nagarjuna

Nagarjuna’s elder son Naga Chaitanya who divorced actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now engaged to Made in Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next appearance in Kubera, a film starring Dhanush and directed by Sekhar Kammula. This highly anticipated drama is generating more excitement with each new update. A previously released glimpse from the movie showcased Nagarjuna in a compelling and unique scene.

In addition to Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dilip Tahil in significant roles.

