Dhanush enjoys great stardom in Tamil cinema right now. His career is progressing nicely as well. Now, Dhanush adds another feather to his cap as his son Yathra enters the industry. While Dhanush recently celebrated the milestone of completing 50 films and scored a hit with his directorial Raayan, his 17-year-old son Yathra is making his mark as a writer.

Yathra contributed to Dhanush’s upcoming film Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) by penning the hook line for the song Golden Sparrow. This collaboration with lyricist Arivu and music director GV Prakash Kumar marks Yathra’s entry into the industry, showcasing his talent at a young age.

The song Golden Sparrow also features a special cameo by Priyanka Arul Mohan, who has impressed people with her music video performance. SJ Suryah, also part of the film, shared his excitement about the song on social media. He praised Priyanka’s dance and expressed his amazement at Yathra’s contribution, describing the song as super & addictive.

“I had the privilege to watch the song with @dhanushkraja sir and pretty @priyankaamohan very cute song … and the way dir @dhanushkraja pulled a very cute dance from @priyankaamohan as a cute pretty young maami is like super & addictive, with simple cute stylish steps, she just rocked in that song and the song penned by Dhanush sir son #yathradhanush … amazed boy” wrote SJ Suryah on Twitter.

Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is Dhanush’s third directorial venture, following his earlier successes with Power Paandi and Raayan. His son Yathra’s involvement in this project adds a personal touch and highlights the budding talent within his family.

The complete details of the project along with the film’s release date will be out soon.

I had the privilege to watch the song with @dhanushkraja sir and pretty @priyankaamohan very cute song … and the way dir @dhanushkraja pulled a very cute dance from @priyankaamohan as a cute pretty young maami is like super & addictive , with simple cute stylish steps , she… https://t.co/ixs6qZSDHM — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) August 27, 2024

Must Read: Buddy OTT Release Date: Where & When To Watch Allu Sirish’s Fantasy Action Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News