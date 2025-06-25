If you are a diehard fan of action movies and think nothing can beat John Wick, here’s a film that might have flown under your radar. This action-packed gem came out a few years before the Keanu Reeves hit and quietly impressed critics and fans with its high-octane fight scenes and slick choreography. Believe it or not, it even has a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than John Wick.

Not many people have seen it, but those who have only have good things to say. And the best part is that you can stream it on an Indian OTT platform. Can you guess the movie? We are talking about the Indonesian action thriller The Raid (also known internationally as The Raid: Redemption), which was released in 2011 and impressed action movie lovers across the globe. Read on to find out what the film is all about and where to watch it in India.

The Raid – Plot & Cast

Helmed by Gareth Evans (Director – Havoc), the film follows Rama (played by Iko Uwais), a rookie member of an elite police squad assigned to raid a high-rise building controlled by a ruthless crime lord in the slums of Jakarta. But the virtually impenetrable building is home to some of the most dangerous criminals and skilled assassins.

When his team is ambushed and trapped inside, Rama must rise to the occasion and lead the surviving members to complete the mission and to stay alive. The movie also features Joe Taslim, Donny Alamsyah, Ray Sahetapy, and Yayan Ruhian in key roles.

The Raid vs John Wick – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The Raid holds an impressive critics’ score and a matching audience score of 87% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “No frills and all thrills, The Raid: Redemption is an inventive action film expertly paced and edited for maximum entertainment.”

In comparison, John Wick has received a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 86%, just 1% behind The Raid. Moreover. Moreover, The Raid has a user rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream The Raid

The film is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store in India for ₹99.

The Raid – Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of The Raid to get a glimpse of its lead characters, the gritty storyline, and its high-octane action sequences.

