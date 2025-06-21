The second season of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s spy action-comedy series FUBAR premiered a few weeks ago. Although many fans were excited to watch the Terminator star on the small screen, the show didn’t find favor with several critics. Overall, it has a 52% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. If you are rowing the same boat and looking for a gripping and entertaining spy action series on OTT, we’ve got you covered!

This 90%-rated, Emmy-winning series streaming on OTT will keep you glued to the screen and is perfect binge-watch material. We are talking about last year’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in the titular roles. Read on to discover what it’s about and where to stream it.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith – Plot & Cast

Created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith follows two strangers (played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) recruited by a mysterious agency to become secret agents under the aliases John and Jane Smith. Under the guise of a married couple, the duo is assigned various high-risk missions, like delivering a dangerous package, protecting a high-profile asset, and extracting sensitive information from a target, etc.

As they navigate the dangerous world of espionage, they develop real feelings for each other. The series also features an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Paul Dano, Sarah Paulson, Wagner Moura, and Ron Perlman, among others.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The series holds an impressive critics’ score of 90% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Building on the basic premise of its source material, Mr. & Mrs. Smith anchors its spy hijinks in a relationship drama fueled by the chemistry between its charming leads.” It has a user rating of 7/10 on IMDb.

Where To Stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The series, which consists of eight episodes running approximately 45–60 minutes each, is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Trailer

