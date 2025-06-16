FUBAR is coming back with a massive bang and its second season. The edition promises even more fun, comedy, action, drama and high stakes. The upcoming season will see the return of many faces from season one and some new additions in the mix. Here’s everything we know about it.

FUBAR Season 2: Returning Cast Members

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke, a veteran CIA operative who was close to retirement before going on another mission. He loves his family, especially his daughter Emma. He also deals with his personal life and complexities.

Milan Carter as Barry, a “tech-savvy member of the team, responsible for decoding and analyzing critical information.” Described as “a man-child and proud nerd,” he has worked with Luke for more than 20 long years.

Fortune Feimster as Roo, a smart and sarcastic CIA officer who is loyal to her friends and colleagues while always being ready to jump into action.

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon, a highly capable CIA officer with a heart of gold. “He’s dedicated to the mission and willing to put himself in danger to protect others.” Season 2 will focus on his more introspective side.

Jay Baruchel as Carter, Emma’s former boyfriend and a civilian caught up in the chaos of the CIA’s operations. He is “earnest, well-meaning, and often finds himself in over his head” while he deals with everyday life.

Aparna Brielle as Tina, an NSA analyst turned double agent. Her loyalties are tested in season two as her espionage activities are uncovered.

Andy Buckley as Donnie, Tally’s former boyfriend who is struggling with being in witness protection. Fabiana Udenio as Tally, Emma’s mom, Luke’s former wife and now girlfriend. “She’s adjusting to the complexities of life in witness protection” and all of the many dangers associated with the CIA.

Scott Thompson as Dr. Louis Pfeffer, resident psychiatrist of the CIA tasked with maintaining the mental well-being of the operatives. He is described as insightful and compassionate with human behavior understanding. Barbara Eve Harris as Dot, the regional CIA director and Luke’s longtime friend.

FUBAR Season 2: New Cast Members

Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta, a former East German spy who has a romantic past with Luke. She’s quite a force to be reckoned with and works for Dante Cress who is determined to bring down the US power grid, causing chaos.

Guy Burnet as Theodore “Theo” Chips, a former MI6 agent who became a mercenary for Greta. “He works to redeem his mistakes and becomes one of the good guys, largely because he’s driven by the love at first sight he experiences for Emma,” according to the character description by Netflix.

