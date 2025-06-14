The next week is set to be extremely dramatic and intense for long-time fans of The Bold and the Beautiful. The hit soap opera has been revolving around Luna’s psychotic obsession and Liam’s dwindling health in the last couple of months. Here are the storylines to expect this new week on B&B.

First things first, Luna’s desperation to have a relationship with her father Finn has led to her concocting poison in her mind for Steffy. She claims it’s because of her that Finn won’t have a relationship with her. What she does not realize is that her murderous past and irate behavior are the true reasons.

Despite warnings, she keeps coming back to their house and invading their personal space. And now that she has witnessed a heartwarming moment between Finn and Hayes, she is even more jealous and desperate to have that with Finn. She wants her dad in her life and will do what it takes for it.

Steffy is her target, and she has acquired a gun that she can fire anytime she wants, which is why the danger is rampant. What Luna doesn’t realize is that targeting Finn’s wife, Steffy, will only push him further away from her. Just like she kidnapped and drugged Steffy, and then landed in this place.

Meanwhile, Hope has been trying to convince Liam to share the news of his terminal illness with the rest of his family so they can understand and support him. Hope has also gotten engaged to Carter and is moving into his home with her and Liam’s daughter, Beth, marking a new phase.

Meanwhile, Brooke is feeling lonely and isolated. Rudge has moved on with Taylor and has rejected all her advances. She keeps claiming that he is her destiny, and it has gotten redundant at this point. Meanwhile, she is about to reunite with a former lover very soon and will be very shocked by the same.

It has been years, but Nick is as charming as ever toward her. Is this the restart of Nick and Brooke’s romance? Will this push Ridge back towards her and cause a triangle? Or will Brooke use Nick to make him jealous?

And lastly, there are many other players involved in this whole Luna mess. Rudge and Taylor are worried about the safety of their daughter Steffy. On the other hand, Bill is guilty about helping Luna and confided about it in Li. And then there’s Sheila, who told Poppy about Luna’s crazy and new plans.

