This week on General Hospital, we saw Willow and Michael’s divorce hearing conclude with the end of their marriage. On the other hand, the judge awarded Michael full custody of Wiley and Amelia, leaving Willow hysterical and distraught since Drew told her she would win.

From apologies and offers to revelations and big decisions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 16, 2025

Next week’s first episode features Jason being a thorn in Drew’s side. Is he stopping the latter from achieving his goals? Carly shows her appreciation to Brennan. Is their romance continuing to bloom? On the other hand, Lulu offers an apology, but to whom? Is this about Dante?

Tracy meets with Martin. What could the two be chatting about? Is an alliance on the cards? Meanwhile, Gio is troubled by what he overhears.

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

When Sasha is alarmed, is this related to Daisy or Michael? Up next, Curtis makes Michael an offer. Will he consider it, accept it, or reject it? Elsewhere on General Hospital, Emma gets the upper hand. Is this regarding the research position she has wanted for so long to expose Dalton? Josslyn pitches an idea to Vaughn.

Are they getting closer to figuring out what Dalton is up to? And then there is Lulu, who is pleasantly surprised. What exactly could this be about?

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Elizabeth makes a revelation. Has she figured out more details about the accident? Willow faces a major decision while Michael and Sasha have a frank talk. What’s cooking? When Trina and Kai get big news, what could it be about? And then there’s Curtis, who rebuffs Portia. How will she react?

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Sonny wants answers from Sidwell, but will he get them? Lulu and Isaiah meet for drinks. What will they chat about? Michael catches up with Jason while Jordan opens up to Anna. Meanwhile, Marco is left very conflicted.

Friday, June 20, 2025

Next week’s final episode sees Emma and Gio having a memorable encounter. Elsewhere, Ava offers some counsel to Nina. When Kristina warns Michael, is this about Drew? On the other hand, Willow makes an announcement. What is she planning? Lastly, Tracy feels cornered. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Steve Reminisces With Friends, Xander Makes His Intentions Clear While Chanel Opens Up To Abe & Paulina

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News