The courtroom drama and custody battle has finally come to an end in General Hospital. The soap opera saw the judge announcing the ruling between Michael and Willow, who are now officially divorced, and were looking for full custody of Wiley and Amelia. Here’s exactly how it went.

General Hospital: Michael Vs Willow – Who Got Custody In The End?

The episode saw the judge officially grant the divorce between Michael and Willow. Then, it was time to announce the result of the custody battle revolving around Michael and Nelle’s son, Wiley, and Michael and Willow’s daughter, Amelia. The judge pointed out that many factors were taken up.

They stated that the custody would be given to the parent who puts the kids and their needs before everything else, and the one who is suited to provide a safe, secure, protected, and flourishing environment for them to grow in. The judge called out Willow’s defense and the lies she said on the stand.

While Michael was in Germany getting treatment for the burns and injuries he had faced in the fire, Willow had exclusive custody of both children. During that time, moved them from one home to another four times, and she even transported Wiley across state lines without Michael’s knowledge.

She also made no attempts to ensure that the kids had any contact with their father while he was healing from his injuries. To add to all of it, Willow ignored Michael’s custodial rights when she gave Drew guardianship of Wiley and Amelia without his consent and without even informing him.

The judge concluded that Willow’s behavior was negligent and selfish and showed a disregard for the children’s emotional well-being and needs. Now that Michael has fully recovered from his injuries, he is the right fit to take care of Wiley and Amelia. He also has strong familial support.

“It is the decision of this court to award full physical and legal custody to the children’s father, Michael Corinthos,” the judge finally ruled. Willow was left shocked and distraught since she was promised by Drew that she would win at any cost. She refused to accept the decision and caused a ruckus.

She shouted, screamed, and threw allegations at everyone. Willow asked the judge to change their mind and became hysterical. The judge simply banged the gavel and adjourned the hearing, having announced the ruling. Willow claimed more like she was the perfect mother for her dear children.

When nobody heard her, Willow went over to Michael’s table and asked her to reconsider. Even though he felt her pain and agony, Michael knew it was the right decision due to all of her desperate and incorrect actions over the course of months, which is why he turned around and left the courtroom.

