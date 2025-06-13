Ginny and Georgia Season 3 saw a lot of trauma, drama, and extremely dark moments, including arrests, murder trials, alcoholism, abortions, and the ending that confirmed Georgia is pregnant. However, the climax resulted in a shocking cliffhanger as the identity of the baby’s father remained a secret, as she got intimate with both Joe and Paul quite recently.

Now that the season full of struggles is behind everyone, it’s officially time to look forward to the next edition and the fourth season. Here’s what the creator and executive producer, Sarah Lampert, shared about the edition and what can be expected in the next season of the popular Netflix show.

Sarah Lampert Discusses The Character Developments In Ginny & Georgia Season 3

During a conversation with TV Insider, Lampert spoke about how season three was about pushing the character to the limit. Sarah, who is also a writer on the show, explained that the tribulations in the season have led to a lot of growth in Ginny, thus truly making her “the healthiest she’s ever been.”

“She really learned how to establish boundaries. She almost relapsed with her self-harm once, but she didn’t,” Sarah explained and added, “She made active progress in not self-harming, therapy, and with her mental health.” She accepted that season three was always going to go in this direction.

The plan was to make it “the most explosive, darkest season.” She stated, “We knew we wanted a big murder trial. We knew we wanted things to go viral. We just knew a lot of what we were dealing with. We knew we needed to push our characters to the limit. We need to break everyone.”

Sarah further expressed, “Everyone needed to break with the possibility to rebuild,” referring to the need for characters to hit rock bottom to rise again.

Sarah Lampert Reveals If Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Would Be Lighter Than Season 3

About the next season, the creator confirmed it would be a little bit lighter tonally and definitely more hopeful. “I am hopeful that they can rebuild.” She pointed out that a timeline cannot be confirmed yet, as there’s a long while to go before anything concrete happens, but it’ll be worth it.

Sarah previously told Netflix that the theme of the fourth season will be cycles and origins. She shed light on how Georgia will evolve in the upcoming edition. This will be the result of the events of season 3.

The executive producer pointed out, “The biggest consequences are how her children are changed through the process,” referring to how season 4 will focus on the aftermath of the turmoil and the shocking moments on Georgia, Ginny, and Austin.

All the characters have a lot to deal with, and that’s what the focus will be in the next season: the growth, the changes, how many of them have become different from what they once were, and the path they want to take ahead.

